Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Teased, Debut At EICMA On November 8

Royal Enfield has dropped the teaser for the Super Meteor 650 that will be making its global debut at the EICMA Motorcycle Show scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, next week. The model is scheduled for a global reveal on November 8, 2022, at 4 pm (IST). While the company has now confirmed officially, rumours are rife that the third 650 cc motorcycle from RE will be called the Super Meteor, expanding the Meteor family. The teaser reveals the rear profile of the motorcycle, which is in-line with the spy shots of the bike seen earlier and heavily inspired by the SG650 concept showcased at EICMA last year.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor could get a retuned 648 cc parallel-twin engine for better cruising abilities

The teaser image shows the RE Super Meteor 650 with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. The instrumentation also appears to be similar to Meteor 350 with a large offset dial housing an analogue speedometer and a digital inset for trip-related information. There's also the Tripper navigation pod that is likely to be offered as an accessory. Other highlights include the round LED taillight.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 is likely to be positioned above the Interceptor 650 in the brand's lineup. It will draw power from the familiar 648 cc fuel-injected, four-stroke, parallel-twin air-cooled engine that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch as standard. It's likely that RE will tune the engine differently on the Super Meteor for better cruising abilities. It's unclear if there have been changes made to the chassis of the Super Meteor.

The Super Meteor 650 is likely to make its India debut at Ride Mania later this month

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be a global offering, which makes EICMA the perfect stage to debut the model. It's likely to be launched in India first with the RE Rider Mania being the perfect stage for the same. The annual congregation of Royal Enfield owners is set to take place in Goa between November 18-20, 2022. More details on the upcoming offering will be available next week.