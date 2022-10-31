New Royal Enfield 650 cc Motorcycles Ready For Launch; Likely To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2022

Royal Enfield has been testing its 650 cc cruiser motorcycles for a couple of years now and now there are new details which suggest that the new motorcycles, Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650, could be launched at Royal Enfield Rider Mania, which will be held in Goa from November 18 to November 20, 2022. But before that, it is likely to make its global debut at EICMA 2022, in Milan.

Source: Zigwheels

Based on the Royal Enfield SG650 concept, the Shotgun 650 will be yet another model based on the 650 Twins platform. The test mule of the Shotgun 650 reveals an upside down fork, similar to what was spotted on test mules of the Super Meteor 650. At the rear, the Shotgun 650 gets dual shock absorbers like other members of its family, but the bike comes with alloy wheels, which are likely to be shod with tubeless tyres. The bike also gets an asymmetrical twin-pod instrument console, likely to be a bigger dial with the speedometer, and other details, while the smaller dial is likely to feature the Tripper navigation dial.

Source: Gaadiwaadi

The Suepr Meteor 650 will be a 650 cc model, carrying the same name as the Meteor 350, that was launched in 2020. In terms of design, the 650 cc cruiser gets a fat tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with a round headlight with turn indicators, and an upside down front fork. Currently, no other Royal Enfield model comes with USD forks, and the 650 cc cruiser looks likely to be the first model to sport USD forks. At the rear are twin shocks handling suspension duties. We also see a pillion back-rest, an engine guard, as well as a small luggage carrier at the rear.

On the tail section, one can see a round taillight, while the footpegs are forward-set, like a typical cruiser's, and should offer a comfortable riding position. The motorcycle is likely to get twin exhausts, but with fatter end sections than the current Continental GT 650 or the Interceptor 650.

Once launched, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor is likely to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable cruisers with a parallel-twin engine.