Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect

Royal Enfield has revealed that it is set to debut the Shotgun 650 on December 13, 2023. The Indian bike manufacturer released a clip announcing the news on its social media platforms. While the brand already showcased the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa, details of the production-ready motorcycle were scarce. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

Shotgun 650 – Engine Specifications

In a leaked approval certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India, details of the engine of the Shotgun 650 were revealed. It will be powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin that puts out a peak of 46.3 bhp @7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque, similar to the Super Meteor. Royal Enfield will likely tweak the engine’s power delivery characteristics to provide stronger low- and mid-range performance. The engine is set to be mated to the same 6-speed transmission as seen on the Super Meteor.

Shotgun 650 – Dimensions

The Shotgun 650 is going to be 2,170 mm long, making it 90 mm shorter than the Super Meteor, 70mm narrower, 50 mm lower in height and also has a 35 mm shorter wheelbase (1,465 mm). Moreover, the kerb weight is expected to be slightly lower than the Super Meteor’s 241 kg (gross vehicle weight is 428 kg, as per the type approval document), while fuel tank capacity is likely to be the same as the Super Meteor’s, at around 15 litres.

Shotgun 650 – Design

From the limited-edition motorcycle showcased at Motoverse 2023, the production-ready bike will follow the same styling cues. It has a custom-inspired retro roadster design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, and a single-piece seat. Interestingly, while the Motoverse edition had a blacked-out engine and frame along with a black handlebar with bar end mirrors, we expect the production-ready motorcycle to differ in terms of fitments, colours and features. Moreover, Featuring a modular design, the Shotgun 650 can transform from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater to a weekend tourer with minimal effort.

Shotgun 650 – Price

While Royal Enfield revealed prices for the Shotgun 650 Motorverse edition, the brand didn’t mention any prices for the production version of the motorcycle. We expect it will likely be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could be priced at about Rs. 3.2 to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).