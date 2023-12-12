Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
By Yash Sunil
4 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
- Likely to be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin motor producing 46.3 bhp and 52 Nm
- Expected to offer the same 6-speed transmission as the Super Meteor
- It is 90 mm shorter, 70 mm narrower and 50 mm lower in seat height compared to the Super Meteor
Royal Enfield has revealed that it is set to debut the Shotgun 650 on December 13, 2023. The Indian bike manufacturer released a clip announcing the news on its social media platforms. While the brand already showcased the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa, details of the production-ready motorcycle were scarce. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Shotgun 650 – Engine Specifications
In a leaked approval certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India, details of the engine of the Shotgun 650 were revealed. It will be powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin that puts out a peak of 46.3 bhp @7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque, similar to the Super Meteor. Royal Enfield will likely tweak the engine’s power delivery characteristics to provide stronger low- and mid-range performance. The engine is set to be mated to the same 6-speed transmission as seen on the Super Meteor.
Shotgun 650 – Dimensions
The Shotgun 650 is going to be 2,170 mm long, making it 90 mm shorter than the Super Meteor, 70mm narrower, 50 mm lower in height and also has a 35 mm shorter wheelbase (1,465 mm). Moreover, the kerb weight is expected to be slightly lower than the Super Meteor’s 241 kg (gross vehicle weight is 428 kg, as per the type approval document), while fuel tank capacity is likely to be the same as the Super Meteor’s, at around 15 litres.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch
Shotgun 650 – Design
From the limited-edition motorcycle showcased at Motoverse 2023, the production-ready bike will follow the same styling cues. It has a custom-inspired retro roadster design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, and a single-piece seat. Interestingly, while the Motoverse edition had a blacked-out engine and frame along with a black handlebar with bar end mirrors, we expect the production-ready motorcycle to differ in terms of fitments, colours and features. Moreover, Featuring a modular design, the Shotgun 650 can transform from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater to a weekend tourer with minimal effort.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Shotgun 650 – Price
While Royal Enfield revealed prices for the Shotgun 650 Motorverse edition, the brand didn’t mention any prices for the production version of the motorcycle. We expect it will likely be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could be priced at about Rs. 3.2 to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
