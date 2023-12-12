Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here's What To Expect

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here's a rundown of things to expect from the brand's newest 650 cc motorcycle
By Yash Sunil

4 mins read

Published on December 12, 2023

  • Likely to be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin motor producing 46.3 bhp and 52 Nm
  • Expected to offer the same 6-speed transmission as the Super Meteor
  • It is 90 mm shorter, 70 mm narrower and 50 mm lower in seat height compared to the Super Meteor

Royal Enfield has revealed that it is set to debut the Shotgun 650 on December 13, 2023. The Indian bike manufacturer released a clip announcing the news on its social media platforms. While the brand already showcased the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa, details of the production-ready motorcycle were scarce. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights

 

 

Shotgun 650 – Engine Specifications 

In a leaked approval certificate from the Automotive Research Association of India, details of the engine of the Shotgun 650 were revealed. It will be powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin that puts out a peak of 46.3 bhp @7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque, similar to the Super Meteor. Royal Enfield will likely tweak the engine’s power delivery characteristics to provide stronger low- and mid-range performance. The engine is set to be mated to the same 6-speed transmission as seen on the Super Meteor.

 

Shotgun 650 – Dimensions 

The Shotgun 650 is going to be 2,170 mm long, making it 90 mm shorter than the Super Meteor, 70mm narrower, 50 mm lower in height and also has a 35 mm shorter wheelbase (1,465 mm). Moreover, the kerb weight is expected to be slightly lower than the Super Meteor’s 241 kg (gross vehicle weight is 428 kg, as per the type approval document), while fuel tank capacity is likely to be the same as the Super Meteor’s, at around 15 litres.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Homologated In India: Key Specifications Out Ahead Of Launch

 

Shotgun 650 – Design 

From the limited-edition motorcycle showcased at Motoverse 2023, the production-ready bike will follow the same styling cues. It has a custom-inspired retro roadster design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlight, and a single-piece seat. Interestingly, while the Motoverse edition had a blacked-out engine and frame along with a black handlebar with bar end mirrors, we expect the production-ready motorcycle to differ in terms of fitments, colours and features. Moreover, Featuring a modular design, the Shotgun 650 can transform from a classic single-seater to a dual-seater to a weekend tourer with minimal effort.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh 

 

Shotgun 650 – Price

 

 

While Royal Enfield revealed prices for the Shotgun 650 Motorverse edition, the brand didn’t mention any prices for the production version of the motorcycle. We expect it will likely be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could be priced at about Rs. 3.2 to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18379 second ago

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8470 second ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4198 second ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

33 minutes ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Skoda India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The price adjustment is attributed to rising supply, input, and operational costs.

Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
Land Rover Teases Its First Fully Electric Range Rover
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Range Rover Electric will have an 800-volt architecture and support software over-the-air updates and make a global debut in 2024

Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S

Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.

Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
Yamaha India To Offer Free RSA Services To Customers Impacted By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000

