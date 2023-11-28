Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 revealed at Motoverse 2023
  • The Motoverse Edition of Shotgun 650 is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Only 25 units of RE Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition will be manufactured

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the fourth 650 cc motorcycle from the company, after the Interceptor, Continental GT and the Super Meteor. And while the company may have announced the price for the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition, it will launch the regular production motorcycle in January 2024. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Breaks Cover

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Design

The Shotgun 650 gets a custom-inspired retro roadster design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlight and a single-piece seat. The engine and the frame are blacked out and so is the handlebar with bar-end mirrors. But do keep in mind that this is the one-off Motoverse edition of the motorcycle, and the regular production motorcycle may differ in terms of fitments, colours and features. Royal Enfield says that the model is a nod to the SG650 Concept that was showcased about a year ago. 

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Production

Only 25 units of the Motoverse edition of the Shotgun 650 will be manufactured and sales of these 25 models will be restricted to those to attended Royal Enfield’s marque motorcycle festival. Bookings for the Motoverse edition have now been closed.  

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Colour Scheme

The one-off custom colour scheme which is hand-painted on the Motoverse edition is quite cool and it won’t be offered with the regular models that go on sale January 2024 onwards. The paintjob, with gradient and neon-detailing will be restricted to just the 25 models that will be manufactured of the limited edition model.

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In India 

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Technical Specifications

The exact technical specifications of the motorcycle aren’t out yet, but it is built on the same platform/chassis as the Super Meteor 650, getting a 650 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. There is an USD upfront along with a twin shock setup, similar to the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle gets the same instrument console as the Super Meteor 650 as well.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Price

The Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), but that is due to the custom paintjob and accessories that come fitted as standard on the limited edition model. The regular production model is likely to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could be priced at about Rs. 3.2 to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).   

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Shotgun 650# Shotgun 650# Shotg# Shotgun# Royal Enfield Shotgun# Bikes# Royal Enfield Bikes# Motoverse
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
42,000 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 MG Hector Plus
2020 MG Hector Plus
23,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 35,834/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Nexon
2018 Tata Nexon
35,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
67,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300
8.4
0
10
2020 Mahindra XUV300
28,619 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 21,675/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
50,561 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
25,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
2022 Toyota Glanza
15,666 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.5
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
36,510 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.35 L
₹ 11,982/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
50,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
₹ 31,355/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.1 - 2.3 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.69 - 2.84 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17407 second ago

The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10180 second ago

The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.

Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7658 second ago

This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.

Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
Nearly 38 Lakh Vehicles Sold In India During 2023 Festive Season: FADA
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-3798 second ago

As per FADA, total sales were up 19 per cent as compared to the festive season in 2022.

Luca Marini Leaves VR46 Ducati To Replace Marc Marquez At Honda
Luca Marini Leaves VR46 Ducati To Replace Marc Marquez At Honda
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-1560 second ago

Honda Racing Corporation officially announces Luca Marini as the replacement for six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, securing the rider on a two-year contract

Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
Mercedes-Benz Opens Its First European Charging Station In Germany
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

31 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with E.ON for the development and operation of the Charging Network in Europe.

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

Maruti Suzuki announces an imminent price hike across its vehicle lineup.

Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition Launched; Get New Deep Black Colour Option
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia will be available in limited numbers and will only come with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved