Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 revealed at Motoverse 2023
- The Motoverse Edition of Shotgun 650 is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Only 25 units of RE Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition will be manufactured
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the fourth 650 cc motorcycle from the company, after the Interceptor, Continental GT and the Super Meteor. And while the company may have announced the price for the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition, it will launch the regular production motorcycle in January 2024. Here are the top 5 highlights of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Design
The Shotgun 650 gets a custom-inspired retro roadster design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round LED headlight and a single-piece seat. The engine and the frame are blacked out and so is the handlebar with bar-end mirrors. But do keep in mind that this is the one-off Motoverse edition of the motorcycle, and the regular production motorcycle may differ in terms of fitments, colours and features. Royal Enfield says that the model is a nod to the SG650 Concept that was showcased about a year ago.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Production
Only 25 units of the Motoverse edition of the Shotgun 650 will be manufactured and sales of these 25 models will be restricted to those to attended Royal Enfield’s marque motorcycle festival. Bookings for the Motoverse edition have now been closed.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Colour Scheme
The one-off custom colour scheme which is hand-painted on the Motoverse edition is quite cool and it won’t be offered with the regular models that go on sale January 2024 onwards. The paintjob, with gradient and neon-detailing will be restricted to just the 25 models that will be manufactured of the limited edition model.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Technical Specifications
The exact technical specifications of the motorcycle aren’t out yet, but it is built on the same platform/chassis as the Super Meteor 650, getting a 650 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. There is an USD upfront along with a twin shock setup, similar to the Super Meteor 650. The motorcycle gets the same instrument console as the Super Meteor 650 as well.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Price
The Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition is priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom), but that is due to the custom paintjob and accessories that come fitted as standard on the limited edition model. The regular production model is likely to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and could be priced at about Rs. 3.2 to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
