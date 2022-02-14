Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser New Variants Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield seems to be working on expanding the 650 Twins platform, and several new models are under development, with a 650 cc cruiser called the Super Meteor 650, as well as a muscular bobber-styled model called the Shotgun 650. Royal Enfield currently has two models on the 650 Twins platform, in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Now, latest spy shots seem to reveal yet another version of Royal Enfield's 650 cc cruiser, and this one seems to have a more upright riding position, quite like the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350.

One of the test mules sports gold-finished front fork tubes, although the footpeg position and handlebar seem to offer a neutral riding position, like the Classic 350's.

Previous spy shots of Royal Enfield's upcoming 650 cc cruiser showed the bike with alloy wheels, as well as upside down forks, and with a swept back handlebar, and forward-set footpegs, which is expected to be called the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The latest spy shots reveal a more upright riding position, with a flat and wide handlebar, conventional telescopic forks, and mid-set footpegs offering a more conventional Classic-type riding position. There are a few components shared with the earlier test mules, like the design and layout of the frame, the side panels, as well as the twin exhausts.

One of the test mules has upside down forks, with engine guards and diffferent accessories, including a windscreen and panniers with rounded edges.

The latest spy shots also reveal one test bike sporting alloy wheels, upside down forks, and different set of accessories, including a windscreen, engine guards, and slightly more rounded hard panniers. The bikes may be more or less the same model, with both being different variants to be offered, with a more premium version with LED lighting, USD fork and alloy wheels, while the base model will likely come with a halogen headlight, conventional telescopic forks and wire spoke wheels.

At this point, it's still not clear how soon Royal Enfield intends to introduce these two models. Our guess is that the Shotgun 650 and the Super Meteor 650 will also be accompanied by a third, lower-spec model. Official introduction of the new models in the 650 Twin platform is expected later this year.

(Image Source: RideApart)