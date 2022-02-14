  • Home
  • News
  • Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser New Variants Spotted On Test

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser New Variants Spotted On Test

Another new model based on Royal Enfield's 650 cc twin platform has been spotted on test, leading to more credence to the theory that more than two new 650 cc bikes will be introduced.
authorBy Carandbike Team
14-Feb-22 08:20 PM IST
Upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser New Variants Spotted On Test banner
Highlights
  • Unlike Super Meteor 650 & Shotgun 650, latest spy shots reveal new bike
  • Three new models expected on the RE 650 Twin platform
  • The latest bike has neutral ergonomics, similar to the RE Classic 350

Royal Enfield seems to be working on expanding the 650 Twins platform, and several new models are under development, with a 650 cc cruiser called the Super Meteor 650, as well as a muscular bobber-styled model called the Shotgun 650. Royal Enfield currently has two models on the 650 Twins platform, in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Now, latest spy shots seem to reveal yet another version of Royal Enfield's 650 cc cruiser, and this one seems to have a more upright riding position, quite like the bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Spotted On Test Once Again

qirb0jfk

One of the test mules sports gold-finished front fork tubes, although the footpeg position and handlebar seem to offer a neutral riding position, like the Classic 350's.

Previous spy shots of Royal Enfield's upcoming 650 cc cruiser showed the bike with alloy wheels, as well as upside down forks, and with a swept back handlebar, and forward-set footpegs, which is expected to be called the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The latest spy shots reveal a more upright riding position, with a flat and wide handlebar, conventional telescopic forks, and mid-set footpegs offering a more conventional Classic-type riding position. There are a few components shared with the earlier test mules, like the design and layout of the frame, the side panels, as well as the twin exhausts.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Spotted On Test

k1odeh9

One of the test mules has upside down forks, with engine guards and diffferent accessories, including a windscreen and panniers with rounded edges.

The latest spy shots also reveal one test bike sporting alloy wheels, upside down forks, and different set of accessories, including a windscreen, engine guards, and slightly more rounded hard panniers. The bikes may be more or less the same model, with both being different variants to be offered, with a more premium version with LED lighting, USD fork and alloy wheels, while the base model will likely come with a halogen headlight, conventional telescopic forks and wire spoke wheels.

At this point, it's still not clear how soon Royal Enfield intends to introduce these two models. Our guess is that the Shotgun 650 and the Super Meteor 650 will also be accompanied by a third, lower-spec model. Official introduction of the new models in the 650 Twin platform is expected later this year.

(Image Source: RideApart)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
New Royal Enfield 650 cc Motorcycles Ready For Launch; Likely To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2022
New Royal Enfield 650 cc Motorcycles Ready For Launch; Likely To Be Unveiled At EICMA 2022
19 days ago
Royal Enfield Super Meteor Leaked In South Pole Expedition Video
Royal Enfield Super Meteor Leaked In South Pole Expedition Video
11 months ago
New 650 cc Royal Enfield Bikes Spotted On Test
New 650 cc Royal Enfield Bikes Spotted On Test
2 years ago
Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spotted Testing Near Chennai
Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser Spotted Testing Near Chennai
2 years ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bikes

View All

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin