Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect

The Royal Enfield Classic 650, Royal Enfield’s sixth model in the 650 Twins platform, will be launched on March 27, 2025. Like the brand’s bestselling model, the Classic 350, Royal Enfield will be hoping to replicate at least some of that success with the Classic 650 as well, particularly in overseas markets. Will the Classic 650 be able to carve out a niche for itself in a segment, which is already crowded with Royal Enfield’s five more 650 cc models?

That will be the question we will be looking to answer when we ride the new Classic 650 and see how it’s different and how it’s like compared to the other RE 650s, including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. For now, here’s a look at what you can expect from the new Classic 650, from its design, features, performance, dimensions and pricing.

Watch the first look of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 at the EICMA 2024 show:

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design & Features

The overall visuals leave no doubt that this new 650 cc Royal Enfield is indeed a Classic! There’s the signature round headlamp with the “tiger-eye” pilot lamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and triangular side panels, which is a signature design language of the Bullet 350 and in the new millennium, the Classic 350.

The design takes inspiration from the smaller Classic 350, although the 650 gets different colour options, including Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green and Black Chrome. The Teal Green and Black Chrome colourways are shared with the Classic 500 models.

The design is unmistakably “Classic” but the big engine, twin peashooter exhausts and the visual mass makes the 650 easy to spot and differentiate from the 350. On the features list, we expect full-LED lighting, a part analogue, part digital instrument console (like the Classic 350), along with the Tripper navigation pod and a type-C charging socket.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine & Performance

The Classic 650 will be powered by the same 650 Twins engine, which is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.3 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Chassis & Cycle Parts

The RE Classic 650 shares its same main frame, sub-frame and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. Suspension though comprises of a 43 mm telescopic Showa fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension travel is 120 mm front and 90 mm at the rear. What will remain to be seen is if Royal Enfield has been able to make the rear suspension feel less stiff than the Super Meteor 650’s and yet not compromise on the Classic 650’s dynamics.

Braking hardware is also shared with the Shotgun 650 with standard dual-channel ABS, with ByBre rotors, although the Classic 650 runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, at least on the version showcased at the EICMA 2024 show. The Shotgun 650 features an 18/17 alloy wheel setup. Considering the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 was launched with tubeless spoked wheels, we will not be surprised if the Classic 650 gets a similar set-up with tubeless tyres.

Weighing 243 kg, the Classic 650 will be the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle till date, at least from the specs released on the European-spec model last year. Fuel tank capacity is pegged at 14.8 litres with 800 mm saddle height and 154 mm ground clearance. More details will be revealed later on March 26, 2025, with price announcement at 12 noon on March 27, 2025.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the Classic 650 is expected to be priced in the same ballpark as its two other 650 cc siblings, the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650, which are priced at Rs. 3.64 lakh (Ex-showroom) and Rs. 3.59 lakh (Ex-showroom). Once launched, the Classic 650 will not just compete with the BSA Gold Star 650, but also provide an alternative to Royal Enfield’s own Super Meteor 650. More details on the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 after our first ride, where we will try to address the weight, dynamics, ride quality and performance of this latest Royal Enfield 650.