Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body TypesNew Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race CarRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To ExpectBMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXSkoda Enyaq iVRenault ArkanaMahindra New BoleroMahindra XEV 7e
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 launch on March 27, 2025
  • Sixth model in Royal Enfield 650 Twins platform
  • Similar design language of Classic 350, heaviest RE yet

The Royal Enfield Classic 650, Royal Enfield’s sixth model in the 650 Twins platform, will be launched on March 27, 2025. Like the brand’s bestselling model, the Classic 350, Royal Enfield will be hoping to replicate at least some of that success with the Classic 650 as well, particularly in overseas markets. Will the Classic 650 be able to carve out a niche for itself in a segment, which is already crowded with Royal Enfield’s five more 650 cc models? 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27, 2025

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 india launch edited 3

 

That will be the question we will be looking to answer when we ride the new Classic 650 and see how it’s different and how it’s like compared to the other RE 650s, including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and Interceptor Bear 650. For now, here’s a look at what you can expect from the new Classic 650, from its design, features, performance, dimensions and pricing.

 

Watch the first look of the Royal Enfield Classic 650 at the EICMA 2024 show:

 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled At EICMA 2024

 

EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled 2

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design & Features

 

The overall visuals leave no doubt that this new 650 cc Royal Enfield is indeed a Classic! There’s the signature round headlamp with the “tiger-eye” pilot lamps, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and triangular side panels, which is a signature design language of the Bullet 350 and in the new millennium, the Classic 350. 

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 india launch edited 1

The design takes inspiration from the smaller Classic 350, although the 650 gets different colour options, including Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green and Black Chrome. The Teal Green and Black Chrome colourways are shared with the Classic 500 models. 

 

EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

The design is unmistakably “Classic” but the big engine, twin peashooter exhausts and the visual mass makes the 650 easy to spot and differentiate from the 350. On the features list, we expect full-LED lighting, a part analogue, part digital instrument console (like the Classic 350), along with the Tripper navigation pod and a type-C charging socket. 

 

EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled 1

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine & Performance

 

The Classic 650 will be powered by the same 650 Twins engine, which is a 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which produces 46.3 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Chassis & Cycle Parts

 

EICMA 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

The RE Classic 650 shares its same main frame, sub-frame and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. Suspension though comprises of a 43 mm telescopic Showa fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension travel is 120 mm front and 90 mm at the rear. What will remain to be seen is if Royal Enfield has been able to make the rear suspension feel less stiff than the Super Meteor 650’s and yet not compromise on the Classic 650’s dynamics. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spotted On Test

Royal enfield Classic 650

Braking hardware is also shared with the Shotgun 650 with standard dual-channel ABS, with ByBre rotors, although the Classic 650 runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, at least on the version showcased at the EICMA 2024 show. The Shotgun 650 features an 18/17 alloy wheel setup. Considering the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350  was launched with tubeless spoked wheels, we will not be surprised if the Classic 650 gets a similar set-up with tubeless tyres.

 

Weighing 243 kg, the Classic 650 will be the heaviest Royal Enfield motorcycle till date, at least from the specs released on the European-spec model last year. Fuel tank capacity is pegged at 14.8 litres with 800 mm saddle height and 154 mm ground clearance. More details will be revealed later on March 26, 2025, with price announcement at 12 noon on March 27, 2025.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected Price

 

In terms of pricing, the Classic 650 is expected to be priced in the same ballpark as its two other 650 cc siblings, the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650, which are priced at Rs. 3.64 lakh (Ex-showroom) and Rs. 3.59 lakh (Ex-showroom). Once launched, the Classic 650 will not just compete with the BSA Gold Star 650, but also provide an alternative to Royal Enfield’s own Super Meteor 650. More details on the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 after our first ride, where we will try to address the weight, dynamics, ride quality and performance of this latest Royal Enfield 650.

# Royal Enfield Classic 650# RE Classic 650# Classic 650 Expected Price# Classic 650 Launch Date# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle to be based on the brand’s 650 twin platform
    EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled
  • The upcoming EICMA 2024 will witness the showcase of multiple motorcycles from various brands, but here’s a list of the machines that are expected to be offered in India
    EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect
  • The fifth RE motorcycle to get the 648cc inline twin engine, the RE Classic 650, has been spied undisguised for the first time.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Global Debut

Latest News

  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
  • Shadowy teasers preview a micro-SUV with extensive aero upgrades, a wide body kit, and a roll cage.
    New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect
  • The upcoming R 12 GS will essentially be an off-road version of the R 12 ninT roadster.
    BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27
  • The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six exterior colours and will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open
  • The Italian supercar marque’s first dedicated service station is operated by Select Cars, its official importer in India.
    Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru
  • While the facelifted Taycan has been listed on the company website since last year, Porsche has only officially launched it in 4S and Turbo trims so far.
    Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore
  • The 2025 Avenis gets a new special edition while the Burgman is offered in a new colourway in the Street variant.
    2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B Compliant
  • While the Xpulse 210 is a more capable version of the Xpulse 200, the Xtreme 250R is the newest entrant in Hero’s Xtreme portfolio.
    Hero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open
  • CEAT’s new SportDrive tyres are targeted towards the performance and luxury segment and includes new run-flat tyres and ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds in excess of 300kmph.
    CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

Research More on Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Expected Price : ₹ 3.5 - 4 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 18, 2025

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect