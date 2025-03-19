Login
Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27

The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 price announcement on March 27
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform
  • Powered by 650 cc parallel-twin mill

It’s finally happening! All those who have been patiently waiting, Royal Enfield will be announcing the prices of the Classic 650 in India  on March 27, since it’s showcased in December at Motoverse in Goa. While the Classic 650 is based on the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650, it is the sixth motorcycle in the brand’s model portfolio to be powered by the much-loved 650 Twin motor.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 650 india launch edited 3

The Classic 350 is a very important and popular model for Royal Enfield and is preferred by many buyers for its timeless modern classic retro look. And the company aims to carry forward that same design inclination with the Classic 650’s styling. The motorcycle has dimensionally larger, packs more presence, rides on fatter tyres and has two peashooter-styled exhausts emitting that typical rumble of a 270-degree crank parallel-twin mill. The motorcycle comes with loads of chrome accents, rides on wire-spoke wheels and some more. It features an analogue console that’s accompanied by a small LCD display, LED lighting, adjustable levers and dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Wins ‘Roadster Motorcycle Of The Year’ Title

Royal Enfield Classic 650 india launch edited 2

Powering the Classic 650 is a 650 cc air-oil-cooled mill that has been well accepted by motorcyclists across the world. The motor is tuned to produce 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 243 kg, marking it one of the heaviest bikes in the company’s portfolio.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

