Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BSA Scrambler 650Honda QC1QJ Motor SRK 600 RRRoyal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!

After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kitted with USDs, twin discs and a 2-into-1 exhaust
  • Likely to feature the new 750 cc twin
  • Official launch is likely to happen in 2026

A Himalayan powered by the 650 Twin mill has been on the list of anticipated motorcycles from Royal Enfield for a while now. And there’s good news in store as a test mule has been spied somewhere in Southern Europe with clear images of the motorcycle revealing several details on what to expect from the parallel-twin engined Himalayan. Until now, a test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted only once in India but bearing heavy camouflage hiding most of the details.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time


Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied images adventure carandbike edited 2

Looking at the spy images, we feel that the motor is most likely to be the new 750 cc parallel-twin unit that Royal Enfield has been working on for a while now. With the higher displacement, expect the mill to register higher power and torque figures, along with improvements in the internals to make the motor run better and more efficiently than before. The gearbox will continue to be a 6-speed unit but expect the ratios to be tweaked to match the bike’s character. Apart from that, expect the Himalayan 750 to receive most of the features list that are offered on the current Himalayan 450. In addition to that, expect Royal Enfield to equip the motorcycle with traction control and cruise control. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally Spotted Undisguised Before Official Unveil


Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied images adventure carandbike edited 3

Speaking of features, the Himalayan 750 will feature a new TFT display that is bigger in size and has more feature additions and settings. Besides that, the bike will come with LED lighting all around, which seems to be carried over from the current Himalayan 450.


Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied images adventure carandbike edited 5

Moving to the cycle parts, it is clear that Royal Enfield has significantly upgraded the hardware in this department. For suspension, the setup features USDs and a linked-type monoshock, adjustable at the front if not at the rear. Expect this to be offered on the top-spec variant once launched. Besides that, the bike features twin discs with Bybre floating-type calipers and a single disc at the rear. The test mule seems to be riding on aluminium wire-spoke wheels with a 19-17 wheel size configuration. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS


Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied images adventure carandbike edited 4

The chassis, subframe and swingarm are all-new, and the riding triangle by the looks of it seems to be nice and upright with footpegs in near neutral position and a tall-mounted wide single-piece handlebar. The overall design reminds of the previous Himalayan 411’s styling mainly due to the curvature of the fuel tank which gets a fairing here extending towards the round headlamp. There’s a tall windscreen, 2-into-1 exhaust system with an upswept muffler, metal bash plate, centre stand, and a luggage rack with mounts for panniers.

 

 

Currently, in the testing and development stage, it will be another two years before we see the production-ready version of the Himalayan 750, which will most probably be at EICMA 2026. Once launched, expect the Himalayan 750 to be the flagship motorcycle in the company’s portfolio.

 

Image Credits

# Royal Enfield# Himalayan 650# Himalayan 750# Royal Enfield Himalayan# RE Himalayan 750# Himalayan 750 spied# Himalayan 750 specifications# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield’s ‘Reown’ used motorcycle programme was launched in December 2023.
    Royal Enfield Expands ‘Reown’ Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business To 236 Cities Across India
  • Leading brands such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, all reported positive growth, while Hero MotoCorp reported a decline in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip
  • The Goan Classic 350 is the latest 350 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield, that rivals the Jawa 42 Bobber
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Specifications Comparison
  • The Goan Classic 350 is the fifth motorcycle to be powered by Royal Enfield’s 349 cc J-series engine
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.35 Lakh
  • Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411
    Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411: Differences Explained

Latest News

  • After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • Full-fat three-row SUV is BYD’s flagship under the upmarket Denza brand and is offered with PHEV and all-electric powertrains.
    BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India
  • The diminutive 2-door, 2-seat EV was originally previewed back in December 2023.
    Gensol Ezio Reverse Electric Trike To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?
  • The Xpulse 421 will be built around a new trellis frame and will be powered by a 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor
    Hero Xpulse 421 Design Trademark Filed
  • The resignation of the the company’s chief marketing officer and chief technology officers were the latest in a slew of high-level executives departing Ola.
    Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Technology Officer Resign On Same Day
  • In a SEBI filing by Hero MotoCorp, the company revealed that its partnership with the American bikemaker would expand to include new variants of the X440 and a second all-new motorcycle.
    Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson To Co-Develop All-New Motorcycle; X440 Range To Expand
  • The solar-powered electric car was unveiled in concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo.
    Solar-Powered Vayve Eva EV To Debut In Production Form At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Research More on Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

Expected Price : ₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 19, 2025

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved