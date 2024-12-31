Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!

A Himalayan powered by the 650 Twin mill has been on the list of anticipated motorcycles from Royal Enfield for a while now. And there’s good news in store as a test mule has been spied somewhere in Southern Europe with clear images of the motorcycle revealing several details on what to expect from the parallel-twin engined Himalayan. Until now, a test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted only once in India but bearing heavy camouflage hiding most of the details.

Looking at the spy images, we feel that the motor is most likely to be the new 750 cc parallel-twin unit that Royal Enfield has been working on for a while now. With the higher displacement, expect the mill to register higher power and torque figures, along with improvements in the internals to make the motor run better and more efficiently than before. The gearbox will continue to be a 6-speed unit but expect the ratios to be tweaked to match the bike’s character. Apart from that, expect the Himalayan 750 to receive most of the features list that are offered on the current Himalayan 450. In addition to that, expect Royal Enfield to equip the motorcycle with traction control and cruise control.

Speaking of features, the Himalayan 750 will feature a new TFT display that is bigger in size and has more feature additions and settings. Besides that, the bike will come with LED lighting all around, which seems to be carried over from the current Himalayan 450.





Moving to the cycle parts, it is clear that Royal Enfield has significantly upgraded the hardware in this department. For suspension, the setup features USDs and a linked-type monoshock, adjustable at the front if not at the rear. Expect this to be offered on the top-spec variant once launched. Besides that, the bike features twin discs with Bybre floating-type calipers and a single disc at the rear. The test mule seems to be riding on aluminium wire-spoke wheels with a 19-17 wheel size configuration.

The chassis, subframe and swingarm are all-new, and the riding triangle by the looks of it seems to be nice and upright with footpegs in near neutral position and a tall-mounted wide single-piece handlebar. The overall design reminds of the previous Himalayan 411’s styling mainly due to the curvature of the fuel tank which gets a fairing here extending towards the round headlamp. There’s a tall windscreen, 2-into-1 exhaust system with an upswept muffler, metal bash plate, centre stand, and a luggage rack with mounts for panniers.

Currently, in the testing and development stage, it will be another two years before we see the production-ready version of the Himalayan 750, which will most probably be at EICMA 2026. Once launched, expect the Himalayan 750 to be the flagship motorcycle in the company’s portfolio.

Image Credits