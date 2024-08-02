Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time

Royal Enfield has been aggressively expanding its line-up, gearing up to launch numerous new models in the upcoming months. The two-wheeler manufacturer has been actively testing several motorcycles, and for the first time, what looks to be a prototype of the Himalayan 650 adventure bike has been spotted undergoing tests. Based on these spy shots, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 appears to be in the initial stages of tests.

To what is visible behind the camouflage, the bike hints at components that will likely appeal to adventure touring fanatics. One of which is the bigger 650 cc parallel-twin engine to be house on a Royal Enfield adventure bike. The RE Himalayan 650 will be equipped with the tried and tested 648 cc twin-cylinder engine, which is also the heart of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650.

Currently, this engine produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, and Royal Enfield is expected to maintain these power figures for the Himalayan 650. However, the engine is expected to get minor tweaks possibly in the gearing and engine remaps to align it better with the adventure bike's nature.

The camouflaged prototype also features USD suspension at the front, likely to be fully adjustable, and a single-sided upswept two-into-one exhaust. Additionally, the Himalayan 650 also showcases a dual front disc brake setup.

The RE Himalayan 650 showcases a few similarities with the new Himalayan 450.

Now, there are a few similarities noticed here with the Himalayan 450, such as the Tripper TFT display and indicators integrated into the taillights. It also has a split seat setup and rear grab handle akin to the smaller Himalayan. The overall look of the spied model looks sleek and slim.

Given that multiple models are in development and RE has a bunch of new launches planned, the official launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 might still be a while away.

