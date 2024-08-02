Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerSuzuki V-Strom 1050Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 appears to be in the initial stages of tests.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To get the tried and tested 650 cc engine
  • Showcases USD suspensions, spoked wheels, and twin disc brake setup
  • It has a bunch of similarities with the Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield has been aggressively expanding its line-up, gearing up to launch numerous new models in the upcoming months. The two-wheeler manufacturer has been actively testing several motorcycles, and for the first time, what looks to be a prototype of the Himalayan 650 adventure bike has been spotted undergoing tests. Based on these spy shots, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 appears to be in the initial stages of tests.

 

Also Read: Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12

 Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 1

The Himalayan 648 cc will house the 6

 

To what is visible behind the camouflage, the bike hints at components that will likely appeal to adventure touring fanatics. One of which is the bigger 650 cc parallel-twin engine to be house on a Royal Enfield adventure bike. The RE Himalayan 650 will be equipped with the tried and tested 648 cc twin-cylinder engine, which is also the heart of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650

 

Currently, this engine produces 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, and Royal Enfield is expected to maintain these power figures for the Himalayan 650. However, the engine is expected to get minor tweaks possibly in the gearing and engine remaps to align it better with the adventure bike's nature. 

 

The camouflaged prototype also features USD suspension at the front, likely to be fully adjustable, and a single-sided upswept two-into-one exhaust. Additionally, the Himalayan 650 also showcases a dual front disc brake setup.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!

 Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 2

The RE Himalayan 650 showcases a few similarities with the new Himalayan 450. 

 

Now, there are a few similarities noticed here with the Himalayan 450, such as the Tripper TFT display and indicators integrated into the taillights. It also has a split seat setup and rear grab handle akin to the smaller Himalayan. The overall look of the spied model looks sleek and slim. 

 

Given that multiple models are in development and RE has a bunch of new launches planned, the official launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 might still be a while away. 

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?

 

Image Source 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan 650# Himalayan 650# Royal Enfield Bikes# Adventure Motorcycles# Royal Enfield Adventure Motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 to take on other roadsters in the sub-450cc segment. Here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter
  • Factory accessories include a choice of seats, engine guards, headlamp protector and more.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories List Detailed
  • Here’s how Royal Enfield’s newest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Latest News

  • Since its launch in October 2021, the Punch has gone on to become one of Tata Motors' most sought-after models.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 4 Lakh Sales Within Three Years of Launch
  • Available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine only, the Venue S (O) Plus is now the most affordable variant of the subcompact SUV to feature a sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S (O) Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 10 Lakh
  • The range-topping trim levels have been in short supply for a year, and this is the second time Toyota has resumed bookings for these variants after temporarily pausing orders.
    Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Waiting Periods Remain High
  • After the Exter, the Grand i10 Nios gets the new Hy-CNG CNG cylinder setup. However, the older single-cylinder setup will also be available to customers.
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh
  • The most accessible accessory for the X-Trail is the luggage entry guard, priced at Rs 10,824.
    Nissan X-Trail Accessories Revealed; Optional Extras Add Over Rs 1.50 Lakh To SUV's Price
  • The Indian Roadmaster Elite is limited to just 350 units globally, each priced at an eye-watering Rs 71.82 lakh.
    Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India At Rs 71.82 Lakh
  • The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
    Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline
  • The new rules are mainly applicable for users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, and service providers
    New FASTag Regulations Introduced; Replacement Of Tags After 5 Years Now Mandatory
  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted Testing For The First Time
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved