Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12

Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Classic will get new paint schemes for MY24 update
  • Expect the 2024 Classic 350 to get LED treatment
  • Will retain its current powertrain option

Hot on the heels of launching the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has now announced the launch of the updated Classic 350 in India on August 12. The Classic 350 is arguably one of the best 350cc motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio, sharing its heart with the Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350. It has been on sale in India for quite some time now, and here is what to expect from the updated model.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024

 

Classic 350 1

We expect the updated motorcycle to get fresh paint schemes. 

 

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain the design of the current model but will receive some cosmetic updates, including new paint schemes to refresh its look. Additionally, the 2024 Classic 350 is expected to feature new updates such as LED treatment for the headlights, pilot lamps, and tail lights. It could also get updated switchgear with the silver finish treatment as seen on other RE models. 

 

Like the model’s current lineup, the 2024 iteration will also be available in multiple variants. For the uninitiated, the current model offers a breadth of trim levels, differing in colour options and single- or dual-channel ABS configurations.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!

 

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review 2022 10 06 T12 56 44 398 Z

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get the same J-series 349 cc engine. 

 

On the powertrain front, the new Classic 350 will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine, also found in the Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

 

Also Read: Opinion: Is There A Royal Enfield Scram 450 In The Making?

 

Currently, the Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The anticipated addition of new features in the 2024 model may result in a slight price increase. 

 

Images of the current Classic 350 are used for representation.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Classic 350# 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350# Classic 350# Upcoming bike launches# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield bikes in India# Two wheeler# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • Royal Enfield has finally launched the Guerrilla 450 to take on other roadsters in the sub-450cc segment. Here are the top ten stats about the motorcycle.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 10 Stats Of RE's Speed 400 Fighter
  • Factory accessories include a choice of seats, engine guards, headlamp protector and more.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Accessories List Detailed
  • Here’s how Royal Enfield’s newest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450 compares with its rivals on paper
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The Guerrilla 450 is the first motorcycle to be derived using the Himalayan 450's platform and starts at Rs 2.39 lakh
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top Five Highlights

Latest News

  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
  • While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa
  • Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
    Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine
  • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
  • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
    Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours
  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
    2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled

Research More on Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350
8.5

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Starts at ₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Classic 350 Specifications
View Classic 350 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved