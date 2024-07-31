Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12

Hot on the heels of launching the Guerrilla 450, Royal Enfield has now announced the launch of the updated Classic 350 in India on August 12. The Classic 350 is arguably one of the best 350cc motorcycles in the brand’s portfolio, sharing its heart with the Bullet 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350. It has been on sale in India for quite some time now, and here is what to expect from the updated model.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024

We expect the updated motorcycle to get fresh paint schemes.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will retain the design of the current model but will receive some cosmetic updates, including new paint schemes to refresh its look. Additionally, the 2024 Classic 350 is expected to feature new updates such as LED treatment for the headlights, pilot lamps, and tail lights. It could also get updated switchgear with the silver finish treatment as seen on other RE models.

Like the model’s current lineup, the 2024 iteration will also be available in multiple variants. For the uninitiated, the current model offers a breadth of trim levels, differing in colour options and single- or dual-channel ABS configurations.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Review: New RE Roadster Ridden!

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get the same J-series 349 cc engine.

On the powertrain front, the new Classic 350 will continue to use the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine, also found in the Bullet 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. This engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Also Read: Opinion: Is There A Royal Enfield Scram 450 In The Making?

Currently, the Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The anticipated addition of new features in the 2024 model may result in a slight price increase.

Images of the current Classic 350 are used for representation.