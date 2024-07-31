Login
Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024

August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch on August 12
  • Ola Electric’s first e-motorcycle to be unveiled on August 15
  • BSA Gold Star 650 to launch in India on August 15

As the month of August approaches, the Indian two-wheeler market is set to welcome a bunch of new motorcycles. While some existing models are expected to receive updates, a few fresh launches are also anticipated to take place next month. Among the new arrivals are an electric motorcycle from Ola Electric, the BSA Gold Star 650, and the Triumph Daytona 660. Here’s a look at what’s coming next month.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 

 

Classic 350 1

Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch on August 12. 

 

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the updated Classic 350 in India on August 12. The updates are expected to be in the form of visual enhancements, including new paint options, potential LED treatment for the headlight, taillamps, and indicators, and a modernised instrument cluster. Additionally, the brand may offer different variants with variations in wheel types and colour choices. Powering the motorcycle will be a familiar 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine, which is also at the heart of the Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. The engine puts out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More

 

Ola Electric Motorcycle

 

Ola Electric motorcycle edited carandbike 1

Ola Electric’s first e-motorcycle is to be unveiled on August 15. 

 

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, recently shared teaser images of a battery pack housed in a tubular frame, hinting at a new electric motorcycle. Another teaser showed Aggarwal test-riding this upcoming model. Ola Electric is set to unveil this new electric motorcycle on August 15, Independence Day, a date known for the company’s major announcements. The teaser suggests that it will be an entry-level electric motorcycle that will fit into the commuter segment, comparable to 100 to 125-cc motorcycles, featuring an upright riding posture and a slim profile.

 

Also Read: New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?

 

BSA Gold Star 650

 

BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650 is to launch in India on August 15.

 

Classic Legends, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, will launch the BSA Gold Star 650 in India on August 15, 2024. The BSA Gold Star is powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with twin spark plugs and was globally unveiled in 2021. The engine produces 45 bhp at 5000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch. Developed by Rotax, this engine is a refined version of the one used in the BMW F 650 Funduro, popular in India in the late 1990s.

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 To Be Introduced In India On August 15

 

Triumph Daytona 660

 

Triumph Daytona 660 Starts Arriving At Dealerships Launch Imminent

The Triumph Daytona 660 is expected to be launched in India in August 2024. 

 

The Triumph Daytona 660, listed on Triumph India’s website for some time, was initially scheduled for an April-May 2024 launch but was delayed. This motorcycle is powered by a 660 cc inline-triple engine and made its global debut in January 2024. It follows the Trident 660 and the Tiger Sport 660, already on sale in India. The Daytona 660’s engine delivers 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch. We expect Triumph to launch this model sometime in August.

 

Also Read: All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

