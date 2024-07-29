New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?

Only a few days back Ola Electric’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, had posted a teaser image of a battery pack that was housed inside a tubular frame that resembled a motorcycle. Now, the new 3-second teaser video has been posted by the CEO, with him testing riding an electric motorcycle. Although the video clip is very short, it is sufficient to confirm that the upcoming electric motorcycle will be an entry-level offering and will make its place in the commuter segment class of 100 to 125 cc motorcycles. We say that mainly because the riding posture is upright and the overall slim profile of the e-motorcycle.



Also Read: Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike

Currently, there is limited information on the commuter-class electric motorcycle from Ola and the company has successfully managed to keep all information regarding the new EV under wraps. As the days go by, expect more teasers and information to be revealed before the public unveiling/launch of the new electric motorcycle on August 15, as the brand is known to make significant announcements on India’s Independence Day. Last year, the company unveiled four electric motorcycle concepts, putting a rest to the buzz of the electric EV manufacturer working on electric motorcycles.



Also Read: Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024

In addition to the above, the teaser video is likely to also be a marketing strategy by the brand to create hype on the opening of the Ola Electric Mobility initial public offering (IPO) on August 2.