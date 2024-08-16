Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights

Ola Electric finally took the wraps off its first electric motorcycle on India’s 78th Independence Day. Under its Roadster Series, the company launched three electric bikes varying in design, kWh battery pack, and price. The Ola Roadster X stands as the most accessible option in this series, followed by the standard Roadster, and lastly, the Ola Roadster Pro.

Ola Roadster X

Starting with the most accessible electric bike in the Roadster series. The Ola Roadster X is available in three variants: 2.5 kWh (Rs 75,000), 3.5 kWh (Rs 85,000), and the top-spec 4.5 kWh battery pack (Rs 1 lakh). All prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

The model has signature LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch LCD, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. It is claimed to offer a 200 km range on a single charge and a peak power output of 14.7 bhp (11 kW). The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.

Ola Roadster

Take a step further in the Rodster lineup and you will find the mid-spec Ola Roadster. The Roadster is also offered in three variants. 3.5 kWh (Rs 1.05 lakh), 4.5 kWh (Rs 1.20 lakh), and the range-topping 6 kWh (Rs 1.40 lakh) – all prices introductory, ex-showroom.

This version of the Roadster series comes with a bit of sportier styling. It is loaded with features like – LED projector headlamps, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an aluminium subframe. Regarding specifications, the Roadster model offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge, with an output of 17.4 bhp (13 kW). Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 126 kmph.

Ola Roadster Pro

Lastly, we have the Roadster Pro, which is the most powerful and the brand’s flagship model in this series. The Roadster Pro is offered in two variants: an 8 kWh and the larger 16 kWh pack. The former is priced at Rs 2 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). The bike will get more premium features such as upside-down (USD) front forks, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a big 10-inch touchscreen display.

The Roadster Pro will get a liquid-cooled system for the motor and battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 579 km on a single charge. According to Ola, the Pro can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and has a top speed of 194 kmph. The max output here stands close to 70 bhp (52 kW) and 105 Nm of peak torque.

Bookings and Deliveries

Ola Electric has opened the order books for all three electric motorcycles, but deliveries for the Roadster Pro will commence on Diwali next year. On the other hand, the Roadster and the Roadster X will start reaching customers from January 2025 onwards.

Ola Sportster and Arrowhead

Ola Electric also gave us a glimpse of the fourth model in the Roadster Series named Sportster along with showcasing its roadmap, which includes three more body styles: Supersport, Adventure, and Cruiser. The Sportster and one of the two bikes in the Sports segment – Arrowhead – will be introduced later this year around Diwali 2024.