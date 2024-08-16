Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights

Under its Roadster Series, the company launched three electric bikes varying in design, kWh battery pack, and price.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Roadster X range between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh
  • The Roadster’s prices range between Rs 1.05 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh
  • The series-topping Roadster Pro is priced at Rs 2 lakh (all prices ex-showroom)

Ola Electric finally took the wraps off its first electric motorcycle on India’s 78th Independence Day. Under its Roadster Series, the company launched three electric bikes varying in design, kWh battery pack, and price. The Ola Roadster X stands as the most accessible option in this series, followed by the standard Roadster, and lastly, the Ola Roadster Pro.

 

Also Read: Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000

 

 

Ola Roadster X

 

Starting with the most accessible electric bike in the Roadster series. The Ola Roadster X is available in three variants: 2.5 kWh (Rs 75,000), 3.5 kWh (Rs 85,000), and the top-spec 4.5 kWh battery pack (Rs 1 lakh). All prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

 

Ola Roadster X 1

 

The model has signature LED headlamps, a 4.3-inch LCD, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, and 18-inch black alloy wheels. It is claimed to offer a 200 km range on a single charge and a peak power output of 14.7 bhp (11 kW). The bike can do the 0-40 kmph sprint in 2.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 124 kmph.

 

Ola Roadster 

 

Take a step further in the Rodster lineup and you will find the mid-spec Ola Roadster. The Roadster is also offered in three variants. 3.5 kWh (Rs 1.05 lakh), 4.5 kWh (Rs 1.20 lakh), and the range-topping 6 kWh (Rs 1.40 lakh) – all prices introductory, ex-showroom. 

 

Ola Roadster

 

This version of the Roadster series comes with a bit of sportier styling. It is loaded with features like – LED projector headlamps, a larger 7-inch touchscreen display, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an aluminium subframe. Regarding specifications, the Roadster model offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge, with an output of 17.4 bhp (13 kW). Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 126 kmph. 

 

Ola Roadster Pro 

 

Lastly, we have the Roadster Pro, which is the most powerful and the brand’s flagship model in this series. The Roadster Pro is offered in two variants: an 8 kWh and the larger 16 kWh pack. The former is priced at Rs 2 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). The bike will get more premium features such as upside-down (USD) front forks, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and a big 10-inch touchscreen display. 

 

Ola Roadster Pro

 

The Roadster Pro will get a liquid-cooled system for the motor and battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 579 km on a single charge. According to Ola, the Pro can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and has a top speed of 194 kmph. The max output here stands close to 70 bhp (52 kW) and 105 Nm of peak torque. 

 

Bookings and Deliveries 

 

Ola Electric has opened the order books for all three electric motorcycles, but deliveries for the Roadster Pro will commence on Diwali next year. On the other hand, the Roadster and the Roadster X will start reaching customers from January 2025 onwards. 

 

Ola Sportster and Arrowhead

 

Ola Electric

 

Ola Electric also gave us a glimpse of the fourth model in the Roadster Series named Sportster along with showcasing its roadmap, which includes three more body styles: Supersport, Adventure, and Cruiser. The Sportster and one of the two bikes in the Sports segment – Arrowhead – will be introduced later this year around Diwali 2024.

 

# Ola Electric# Ola Electric Motorcycles# Ola Electric Motorcycle Launch# Ola Roadster Electric Motorcycle# Ola Roadster Pro# Ola Roadster Electric motorcycle# Ola Roadster X Electric motorcycle# Ola Roadster# Ola Roadster X# Roadster e-Motorcycle# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ola's Roadster range includes 3 models - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, all priced between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
  • Ola Electric is set to enter the developing electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models today, August 15. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the updates.
    Ola Electric Roadster Motorycle Series Highlights: Features, Specification, Images
  • Exactly three years on from the debut of its maiden two-wheeler, Ola Electric is now set to enter the nascent electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models on August 15
    Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Today: What To Expect
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • 8,49,41,997 shares of Ola Electric with an aggregate value of Rs 5500 crore will be offered for sale on the exchange
    Ola Electric IPO To Open On August 2; Shares To Be Offered In The Price Band Of Rs 72 to Rs 76

Latest News

  • After the S1 line-up, Ola plans to introduce the S2 and S3 scooter line-up with city, tourer and sport in the former along with grand tourer and grand adventure in the latter.
    Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards
  • Revived British motorcycle brand BSA has officially entered the Indian market with the new Gold Star 650. Here are the top 5 highlights of the motorcycle:
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • Is Yamaha’s RW series going to borrow cues from its classic models, like the iconic Yamaha RD 350? That’s the big question, since there’s a RW 350 model which is also patented.
    Yamaha Files Patents For RW Model Series: Will It Be A Retro-Styled Range?
  • The S Plus variant is effectively the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh
  • Under its Roadster Series, the company launched three electric bikes varying in design, kWh battery pack, and price.
    Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights
  • Leaked images provide the first look at the Huracan successor with full details on the car to be unveiled later tonight.
    Lamborghini Temerario Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
  • Launched on August 14, the Thar Roxx starts at a price tag of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: 10 Features That Are A First For A Thar
  • The new Thar Roxx adds five-door practicality to the Thar model range and edges into Scorpio-N territory. We see how the two Mahindra siblings stack up on paper.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Specifications, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • Is the new Mahindra Thar Roxx just an extended version of the 3-door Thar or is there more to it?
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What Are The Differences?
  • The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures

Research More on Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Starts at ₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Roadster Pro Specifications
View Roadster Pro Features

Popular Ola Electric Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved