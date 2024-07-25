Login
Ola’s CEO Posts Teaser Image Of Upcoming Electric Bike

The teaser pic shows the battery pack and electric motor located below housed within a tubular frame with multiple control modules mounted at different locations
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ola’s first electric bike teased
  • Some revealed likely next month on August 15th
  • Battery pack, electric motor, front sprocket, final drive chain and more are revealed

Last year on August 15, Ola Electric showcased four futuristic concept models of electric motorcycles, and now, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of the company has posted a picture on social media of one of the e-motorcycles, possibly a pre-production test with a mockup of the components.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Showcases Four New Electric Motorcycle Concepts

Ola electric motorcycle edited carandbike 1

The teaser image provides some information on the e-motorcycle which includes a steel tubular frame that houses a rather compact battery pack with the electric motor located below it, with the final drive being a chain driven with a feasible front sprocket. Furthermore, there are several control modules, which seem to have been strategically located as per their operation. Next, a portion of the seat is visible in the image and there are forward-set footpegs visible confirming that it indeed is one of the e-motorcycles. Notably, the seat height is similar to the height of the battery pack suggesting the saddle height could be well accessible for riders.


Also Read: Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025

Ola Electric current product portfolio consists of e-scooters while the addition of an e-motorcycle could easily take a year or two from now before the production model is ready. Like last year, it is likely that Ola Electric will have an announcement possibly on the development of the upcoming e-motorcycle and other latest developments. 

# Ola Electric# Ola electric motorcycles# ola e-motorcycle teased# Bikes# Two Wheelers
