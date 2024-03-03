Login

Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024

Ola Electric now has a market share of 42 per cent
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric recorded 35,000 unit registrations in February 2024.
  • EV startup has achieved a market share of 42 per cent.
  • Over the last three months, Ola Electric recorded registration of more than 1,00,000 units.

Ola Electric recorded its highest-ever monthly registrations of 35,000 units in February 2024. Additionally, the EV startup also announced that it has achieved a market share of 42 per cent. Over the last three months, Ola Electric recorded the registration of more than 1,00,000 units. December 2023 witnessed the company reaching a milestone by becoming the first Electric Vehicle 2-wheeler (EV 2W) manufacturer to register 30,000 units in a single month.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000

Ola Electric's recent initiatives included the launch of the S1 X 4 kWh. The company also introduced an 8-year or 80,000 km extended battery warranty. Ola plans to increase service centers by 50 per cent and expand its fast-charging network to include 10,000 points by the next quarter. Aside from this, Ola Electric also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3 kW, available for purchase at Rs 29,999. 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh

 

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “We have seen consistent growth in our registrations and market share, and have firmly maintained our leadership position in the market. Our ever increasing S1 scooter portfolio along with customers becoming more aware and open to buying quality EVs at more accessible price points being the key factors behind this growth. We are confident in continuing our market leadership with best-in-class products and a strong EV infrastructure. With our industry-first offering of 8-year/up to 80,000 km extended battery warranty, increasing number of charging points, and widespread service centres, we are breaking all barriers in the EV adoption.”




 

# Ola Electric# Ola S1# Ola S1 Pro# electric scooters# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports A 38 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Reports A 38 Per Cent Increase In Total Sales
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull Racing To A 1-2 Finish In Bahrain
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail
Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail
Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor
Bugatti Reveals New V16 Hybrid Engine For Chiron Successor
Servotech Power Systems Secures New Order Of 1400 DC Fast EV Chargers From IOCL, OEMs
Servotech Power Systems Secures New Order Of 1400 DC Fast EV Chargers From IOCL, OEMs
Upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 Teased Before Unveil
Upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 Teased Before Unveil
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
Yuma Energy Completes 10 Million Battery Swaps In First Year Of Operations
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved