Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024

Ola Electric recorded its highest-ever monthly registrations of 35,000 units in February 2024. Additionally, the EV startup also announced that it has achieved a market share of 42 per cent. Over the last three months, Ola Electric recorded the registration of more than 1,00,000 units. December 2023 witnessed the company reaching a milestone by becoming the first Electric Vehicle 2-wheeler (EV 2W) manufacturer to register 30,000 units in a single month.

Ola Electric's recent initiatives included the launch of the S1 X 4 kWh. The company also introduced an 8-year or 80,000 km extended battery warranty. Ola plans to increase service centers by 50 per cent and expand its fast-charging network to include 10,000 points by the next quarter. Aside from this, Ola Electric also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3 kW, available for purchase at Rs 29,999.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “We have seen consistent growth in our registrations and market share, and have firmly maintained our leadership position in the market. Our ever increasing S1 scooter portfolio along with customers becoming more aware and open to buying quality EVs at more accessible price points being the key factors behind this growth. We are confident in continuing our market leadership with best-in-class products and a strong EV infrastructure. With our industry-first offering of 8-year/up to 80,000 km extended battery warranty, increasing number of charging points, and widespread service centres, we are breaking all barriers in the EV adoption.”







