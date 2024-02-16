Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 16, 2024
Highlights
- The Ola S1 Pro can now be had for Rs 1.30 lakh after the discount.
- S1 Air gets a discount of Rs 15,000, now priced at Rs 1.05 lakh.
- S1 X+ 3 kWh gets the biggest discount in February.
Ola Electric has rolled out flat discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on its S1 electric scooter lineup for the month of February. The company in a statement attributed this reduction in price to a ‘robust cost structure coupled with strong vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities, and eligibility for manufacturing incentives’. This announcement comes after the EV brand had rolled out offers on account of the harvest festivals in January 2024, offering a discount on the S1 X and free extended battery warranty on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air e-scooters.
Also Read: Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals
The S1 X+ 3 kWh is going with the biggest discount in February.
With the discounts in place, the S1 Pro, which previously retailed at Rs 1.47 lakh, can now be had for Rs 1.30 lakh. The S1 Air gets a Rs 15,000 reduction, now being priced at Rs 1.05 lakh, while the S1 X+ can now be purchased for Rs 85,000 (all prices, ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy).
Also Read: Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Ola Electric sold 32,160 scooters in January 2024, registering its best-ever monthly sales numbers. Its sales numbers in the month represent an increase of nearly 75 per cent over the same month last year. Prior to that, the brand has also reported that it achieved a production milestone of four lakh units since it commenced operations at its Tamil Nadu facility at the end of 2021. As of December 2023, it held a 40 per cent market share in India.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
LCR Racing Team introduces its bikes for the 2024 MotoGP season, featuring distinct liveries for riders Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
1 hour ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
3 hours ago
The latest list of 39 authorised banks published by the IHMCL excludes PayTM.
6 hours ago
The RB20 gets long cooling gulleys and vertical sidepod radiator inlets, reminiscent of chief rivals Mercedes' previous designs
Technical director James Allison leads a design overhaul, introducing a new chassis and aerodynamic enhancements.
The Hyundai Exter is a fantastic city car, but at the same time, it is also a brilliant companion for a quick weekend getaway, with some off-road encounters along the way as we found out while heading out to Chakrata, a beautiful yet lesser-known town nestled high in the mountains of Uttarakhand.
Advanced future rider-assist systems include lane warning and crosswind assist systems, which may include some amount of self-steering systems.
8 hours ago
The newly launched Hero Mavrick 440 is being offered in three variants – base, mid and top. We explain the differences between the three variants along with the pricing.
9 hours ago
Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.
9 hours ago
The special edition of the Abarth 695 is restricted to just 1,368 units.
14 days ago
The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products
15 days ago
Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.
19 days ago
Ola Mobility introduced its e-bike taxis in Bengaluru in September last year as part of the pilot program and is now expanding to other cities
28 days ago
MoveOS 4 sees the introduction of Ola Maps to Ola's scooters
29 days ago
The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024