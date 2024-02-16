Login

Ola Electric Slashes Prices Of S1 Scooter Lineup By Up To Rs 25,000

The discounts are valid till the end of February 2024
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Ola S1 Pro can now be had for Rs 1.30 lakh after the discount.
  • S1 Air gets a discount of Rs 15,000, now priced at Rs 1.05 lakh.
  • S1 X+ 3 kWh gets the biggest discount in February.

Ola Electric has rolled out flat discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on its S1 electric scooter lineup for the month of February. The company in a statement attributed this reduction in price to a ‘robust cost structure coupled with strong vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities, and eligibility for manufacturing incentives’. This announcement comes after the EV brand had rolled out offers on account of the harvest festivals in January 2024, offering a discount on the S1 X and free extended battery warranty on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air e-scooters.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Rolls Out Discounts On Its EVs On Account Of Harvest Festivals

The S1 X+ 3 kWh is going with the biggest discount in February. 

 

With the discounts in place, the S1 Pro, which previously retailed at Rs 1.47 lakh, can now be had for Rs 1.30 lakh. The S1 Air gets a Rs 15,000 reduction, now being priced at Rs 1.05 lakh, while the S1 X+ can now be purchased for Rs 85,000 (all prices, ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy). 

 

Also Read: Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh

 

Ola Electric sold 32,160 scooters in January 2024, registering its best-ever monthly sales numbers. Its sales numbers in the month represent an increase of nearly 75 per cent over the same month last year.  Prior to that, the brand has also reported that it achieved a production milestone of four lakh units since it commenced operations at its Tamil Nadu facility at the end of 2021. As of December 2023, it held a 40 per cent market share in India.

