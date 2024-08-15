Login
Ola Electric Roadster Motorycle Series Highlights: Features, Specification, Images

Ola Electric is set to enter the developing electric motorcycle market with the introduction of at least two models today, August 15. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the updates.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Ola Electric is all set to take the wraps off its e-motorcycles today, on August 15. Ola, which leads India's electric two-wheeler market by a distance, is expected to introduce at least two motorcycles, which will be positioned in the mass and premium segments. Nearly two weeks ago, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, had posted a teaser where he was spotted riding the upcoming electric motorcycle. Ever since the brand has been gradually dropping pieces of the puzzle on its social media platforms. 
     

    Also Read: Ola Electric Motorcycles To Launch Today: What To Expect

     

    Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 21 ac9e1fc1

     

    The released teasers confirm that Ola's upcoming production motorcycle corresponds to the model previously depicted in leaked design patent filings a few months ago. Drawing inspiration from the roadster concept showcased by the company in 2023, the Ola Street Naked incorporates a more realistic and conventional design.


     

    9:30 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Its LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top – has a twin-pod element that Ola’s scooters are synonymous with. 

    Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 22 81f121f8
    9:45 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Ola motorcycle will ride on five-spoke alloy wheels and is expected to have a large tail light running the length of the bike's tail section.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 25 6204c016
    11:00 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The previous teaser also showcased the Ola motorcycle's front and rear disc brakes, as well as the telescopic fork, and monoshock suspension combo it employs. 

    Whats App Image 2024 08 14 at 20 46 26 6736a42e
    11:53 AM
    Aug 15, 2024

    One of the electric motorcycles is expected to be named the Roadster Pro. 

    Ola Electric
    12:45 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal kicks off the event. Bhavish Agarwal

    12:49 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola Electric's Battery Cell Gigafactory – India's first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility is completed and has a 100 gWh annual capacity. Ola

    12:56 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola Electric's cell factory will have a capacity of 20 gWh by 2026, and 100 gWh by 2030. Current utilisation is 1.5 gWh, says Bhavish Aggarwal.

    Ola 1
    1:00 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The 4680 lithium-ion cell is named 'Bharat Cell' and claims to charge electric vehicles 50 per cent faster.  

    Ola 3
    1:08 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Bhavish Aggarwal showcases the Ola S1 with the 'Bharat Cell' 4680 lithium-ion battery pack and mentions all models from April 2025 will come equipped with made-in-India cells. Ola 4

    1:13 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola's new MoveOS software promises new features and updates and will be unveiled later this year. Ola 5

     

    1:19 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The company also showcased its Gen-3 platform which will be equipped with modern tech, more torque, and lighter along with offering safety features such as ADAS. Ola 6

    1:21 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here is a glimpse of Ola's roadmap – all built on the Gen-3 platform. The brand says to upgrade its current lineup and introduce new models on the new platform.  Ola 7

    1:25 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The generation-3 platform will also come with all the perks of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). Ola 8

    1:28 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola confirms the Roadster series of motorcycles. Ola 9

    1:34 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here is your first look at Ola's first electric motorcycle under its Roadster series. This one is named Roadster Pro. It will be offered in two variants with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh for the 8 kWh and Rs 2.49 lakh for the 16 kWh. (all prices ex-showroom). 

    Ola 10
    1:41 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here is the second model from the series, the Roadster. It claims to offer 248 km of range on a single charge. The top speed is claimed to be 126 kmph while the 0-40 kmph stint can be achieved in 2.2 seconds. The Roadster on the other hand is offered in three variants 3.5 kWh (Rs 1.05 lakh), 4.5 kWh ( Rs 1.20 lakh) and the top-spec 6 kWh (Rs 1.40 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory. 

     

    Ola 11

    1:50 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    The Third motorcycle to be unveiled today is the Roadster X. This one is claimed to offer 200 km of range and has a peak output of 15 bhp. The Roadster X is available in three variants: 2.5 kWh (Rs 75,000), 3 kWh (Rs 85,000) and the range-topping 4.5 kWh (Rs 1 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory. Ola 12

    1:57 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Deliveries for the Ola Roadster Pro will commence from Diwali next year while Ola will initially begin deliveries for the Roadster and Roadster X electric motorcycles from January 2025. Reservations for all three electric motorcycles are open now.

    Ola 13
    2:04 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Ola Electric has also displayed its electric motorcycle roadmap which the brand will launch eventually. 

    Ola 14
    2:09 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Here is a quick recap of what Ola Electric has unveiled today. 


    1 - Made-in-India Bharat Cell 
    2 - Brand's Gen-3 platform along with MoveOS5 impending upgrade 

    3 - Three electric motorcycles unveiled: Roadster Pro, Roadster and Roadster X

    Ola 15
    2:29 PM
    Aug 15, 2024

    Take a look at some of the specifications of all the electric motorcycles unveiled today, August 15, from Ola Electric. 

     

    Ola Roadster Pro 

    Whats App Image 2024 08 15 at 13 30 43 dfe81970

     

    Ola Roadster 

    Ola Roadster

     

    Ola Roadster X

    Ola Roadster X

     

    # Ola Electric# Ola Electric Bike# Ola Electric Motorcycles# Ola Bikes# Ola Electric Motorcycle Launch# Blogview# Ola Electric Motorycle Launch Live Updates# Live Updates# Electric Motorcycles# Electric Mobility# Ola Electric Bikes# Blogview# bike# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Bikes# Cover Story
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

