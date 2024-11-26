Login
Royal Enfield Classic 650 To Be Launched In January 2025

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is based on the brand’s 650 Twins platform and the sixth model based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be launched in January 2025
  • Prices expected to be between ₹ 3.5 - 4 lakh
  • Sixth model in the RE 650 Twins platform

After the launch of the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the introduction of the new Scram 440 at the brand’s MotoVerse festival, now it’s time to launch yet another new model. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be the next motorcycle to be launched, and RE officials have confirmed that the Classic 650 will go on sale in mid-January 2025. Over the past few weeks, the company has already launched the Interceptor Bear 650 at the EICMA show in Milan, and also announced the Flying Flea C6, the brand’s first electric motorcycle. Following the Classic 650 launch will also be the price announcement of the new Scram 440 in January 2025. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 - In Pictures

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 m1

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be the sixth model in the brand's 650 Twins platform.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review

 

“The Classic 650 is fully ready. It will be available for sale from January middle onwards,” said B Govindrajan, CEO, Royal Enfield at the brand’s annual festival, MotoVerse, in Goa. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched At ₹ 2.35 Lakh

 

B Govindrajan Moto Verse 2024

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindrajan at the MotoVerse 2024 in Goa on November 23, 2024. 

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Design & Colour Options 

 

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has similar design cues as the brand’s highly popular Classic 350. At first glance, the Classic 650 retains much of the 350’s styling, but gets the 650 Twins parallel-twin engine. The Classic 650 gets a larger teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a round taillight. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Vs Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications Comparison

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 m5

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 was showcased at the MotoVerse 2024 in Goa from November 22-24, 2024. 

 

The tail section of the motorcycle, however, appears to be longer with a wider, curvier rear fender.  The Classic 650 also retains the peashooter exhaust from the Classic 350, although it is now a twin-exhaust setup, courtesy of the parallel-twin mill. The Classic 650 can be in 4 different colour schemes- Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.   

Royal Enfield Classic 650 m4

The Classic 650 is powered by the brand's 648 cc, parallel-twin engine.

 

RE Classic 650: Engine 

The Classic 650 is powered by the brand’s air/oil-cooled 648 cc parallel-twin motor that in this model churns out a peak power output of 46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm and peak torque of 52.3 Nm at 5650 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by an assist and slipper clutch. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 m3

The Classic 650 is a heavy bike with its 243 kg kerb weight.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Dimensions & Chassis 

The Classic 650 is built on a steel tubular spine frame, with a Showa telescopic front fork with 120 mm travel up front, and a twin-shock setup at the rear with 90 mm travel. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Classic 650 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, shod with MRF tyres. It has a ground clearance of 154 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. Weighing 243 kg, it is the heaviest bike in Royal Enfield's portfolio. 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 m6

We expect prices to range from around ₹ 3.5 lakh to ₹ 3.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) when the Classic 650 is launched.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Expected Price 

Once launched, prices for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 are expected to range from between ₹ 3.50 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to just under ₹ 4 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

