Royal Enfield Super Meteor Spotted On Test In New Video

Royal Enfield seems to be getting ready to launch the third model in the 650 Twins range, one of the new motorcycles that are to be launched this year. A latest video has emerged which shows what looks like an almost production-ready model of the Super Meteor 650 undergoing test runs on a highway. At the tail section we can see a round taillight, while the footpegs are forward-set, like a typical cruiser's, and should offer a comfortable riding position. The bike also gets twin exhausts, but with fatter end sections than the current Continental GT 650 or the Interceptor 650.

In terms of looks, the 650 cc cruiser gets a fat tear-drop shaped fuel tank, with a round headlight with turn indicators, and an upside down front fork. Currently, no other Royal Enfield model comes with USD forks, and the 650 cc cruiser looks likely to be the first model to sport USD forks. At the rear are twin shocks handling suspension duties. We also see a pillion back-rest, an engine guard, as well as a small luggage carrier at the rear. Once launched, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor is likely to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it an affordable cruiser with a parallel-twin engine.

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cc cruiser will be based on the 650 Twins platform, so it will be powered by the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The Super Meteor is likely to come with alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. At the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Italy, Royal Enfield also showcased the SG650 Concept, based on the same platform. But that is more of a design concept for now, and if at all Royal Enfield extends the platform, the SG 650 Concept will likely be introduced in production form as a different model, sometime in future.

(Video Source: Roads & Revs)