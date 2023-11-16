Royal Enfield Adds New ‘Wingman’ Feature To Its Existing App

Royal Enfield has rolled out a new connected vehicle feature named 'Wingman' for its Super Meteor 650 model. This rider-focused addition integrates vehicle connectivity through the existing RE App and gets backend support through a dedicated Royal Enfield Grid team. The aim is to consistently provide riders with real-time information about their motorcycle, coupled with proactive support.

Existing Super Meteor owners can opt for this feature by purchasing the device.

Initially launched for the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield intends to make 'Wingman' a standard feature in upcoming models. The system is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and is operated through the RE App, supported by a telematics hardware device. Available exclusively in India, customers who book the Super Meteor 650 from November 16, 2023, will have the 'Wingman' feature included. However, with the addition of this feature, the price of the motorcycle will increase by Rs 6500 over the ex-showroom price.

Existing Super Meteor owners can also opt for this feature by purchasing the device along with the fitment cost. Moreover, it is offered with 5 years data plan. Currently, the prices for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor start at Rs 3.54 lakh and go up to Rs 3.85 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Moreover, it provides riders with crucial real-time updates on their motorcycle's health, covering aspects such as fuel level, battery status, and service alerts. Additionally, it enhances security with features like engine on/off alerts and GPS capabilities for location tracking, last-parked location tracking, and a convenient 'walk-to-my-motorcycle' feature. 'Wingman' also offers insightful data on daily rides, riding patterns, and trip information, including details like ride routes, maximum speed, average speed, and notifications for sudden braking and acceleration.

Riders can also access Grid Support through the RE app.

To complement this advanced feature, Royal Enfield has established a dedicated customer support team prepared to proactively assist customers facing potential technical issues. Riders can also access Grid Support through the app, which helps them during their rides across the country.