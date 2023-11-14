New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan has lofty ambitions not just to improve upon the legacy of the original RE Himalayan, but also to make a solid statement in the global ADV market. We spent two days with the new Himalayan riding it in the mountains to get a sense of what it offers. Is it a whole lot better than its predecessor or is it just a mildly improved version of the first-generation Himalayan? After riding it for over 400 km spread over two days, the new Himalayan has made a strong first impression. If Royal Enfield manages to maintain consistency in quality and reliability, the new Himalayan 450 could be all the adventure bike you would ever need.

Engine & Performance

Royal Enfield aptly chose the name Sherpa for its new 452 cc engine. The Sherpa, indigenous people of the Himalayas, are known for their resilience and strength, and the new engine is a quantum leap in technology and performance over the previous LS 410 engine.

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine Specifications:

Type Liquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, DOHC Displacement 452 cc Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 81.5 mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Maximum Power 39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm Peak Torque 40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Idle Rpm 1,300 rpm Maximum Engine Speed 8,750 rpm Starting System Electric Start Lubrication Semi-Dry Sump Gearbox 6-Speed Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Slip & Assist Engine Oil Grade 10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, SEMI SYNTHETIC Fuel Injection Electronic Fuel Injection, 42 mm Throttle Body, Ride-By-Wire System

Watch the video review of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan:

Dynamics & Handling

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan has superb on-road agility and road manners. Despite its big 21-inch front wheel and tall-ish stance, the new Himalayan's handling is pretty impressive, demonstrating a level of agility and stability that is worth talking about.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Chassis & Suspension Specs:

Frame Steel, Twin Spar Tubular Frame Front Suspension 43 mm Showa SFF USD Front Wheel Travel 200 mm Rear Suspension Linkage-Type Monoshock Rear Wheel Travel 200 mm Front Wheel 21-inch wire spoke Rear Wheel 17-inch wire spoke Front Tyre Size 90/90-21 Rear Tyre Size 140/80-17 Seat Height (Standard) 825-845 mm (Adjustable)

Off-Road Performance

The new RE Himalayan demonstrates surprising poise and sure-footedness when the road surface deteriorates. The chassis, suspension, and balance of the bike makes it an intuitive off-road companion that improves rider confidence.

Design & Proportions

The new Himalayan strikes an attractive pose in its natural habitat. The overall design and proportions of the bike make it look better in the flesh and any picture or video does justice to it. There's more ground clearance, and the bike has a longer wheelbase than before, but it retains that familiar Himalayan design language, although it looks sleeker, muscular and more sculpted than its predecessor.

Features

All-new TFT Tripper dash features smartphone connectivity with Google Maps integration. Also offered is ride-by-wire throttle with two ride modes - Performance and Eco, as well as switchable ABS.

Value & Pricing

Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced on November 24, 2023. In our estimates, an ex-showroom price of between Rs. 2.70 - 2.80 lakh should still make it a superb value for money adventure bike which has a lot going for it.

Verdict

With more performance, new tech and features, and superb on-road and off-road dynamics, the new Himalayan has it all to make it a game changer, not just in its price bracket but in the adventure bike category. Our first ride impressions are extremely positive, and we can't wait to spend more time with it, in everyday conditions and to cover some highway miles to see what it offers as a versatile adventure bike. Expectations are still very high, and it could be the near-perfect adventure bike!