New Royal Enfield Himalayan Review: In Pictures

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan promises more than all-round versatility and could easily be one of the best adventure bikes to be introduced in recent times.
By Preetam Bora

3 mins read

14-Nov-23 11:43 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • New RE Himalayan is an impressive ADV
  • Improved performance, better features and capability
  • New liquid-cooled engine, better suspension, better dynamics

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan has lofty ambitions not just to improve upon the legacy of the original RE Himalayan, but also to make a solid statement in the global ADV market. We spent two days with the new Himalayan riding it in the mountains to get a sense of what it offers. Is it a whole lot better than its predecessor or is it just a mildly improved version of the first-generation Himalayan? After riding it for over 400 km spread over two days, the new Himalayan has made a strong first impression. If Royal Enfield manages to maintain consistency in quality and reliability, the new Himalayan 450 could be all the adventure bike you would ever need.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review - The Perfect ADV?

 

Engine & Performance

Royal Enfield aptly chose the name Sherpa for its new 452 cc engine. The Sherpa, indigenous people of the Himalayas, are known for their resilience and strength, and the new engine is a quantum leap in technology and performance over the previous LS 410 engine.

 

Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine Specifications:

 

TypeLiquid-Cooled, Single-Cylinder, 4-Valve, DOHC
Displacement452 cc
Bore x Stroke84 mm x 81.5 mm
Compression Ratio11.5:1
Maximum Power39.5 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Peak Torque40 Nm @ 5,500 rpm
Idle Rpm1,300 rpm
Maximum Engine Speed8,750 rpm
Starting SystemElectric Start
LubricationSemi-Dry Sump
Gearbox6-Speed
ClutchWet, Multi-Plate, Slip & Assist
Engine Oil Grade10W40 API SN, JASO MA2, SEMI SYNTHETIC
Fuel InjectionElectronic Fuel Injection, 42 mm Throttle Body, Ride-By-Wire System

Watch the video review of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan:

 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Features Of Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine Explained

 

Dynamics & Handling

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan has superb on-road agility and road manners. Despite its big 21-inch front wheel and tall-ish stance, the new Himalayan's handling is pretty impressive, demonstrating a level of agility and stability that is worth talking about.

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan Chassis & Suspension Specs:

 

FrameSteel, Twin Spar Tubular Frame
Front Suspension43 mm Showa SFF USD
Front Wheel Travel200 mm
Rear SuspensionLinkage-Type Monoshock
Rear Wheel Travel200 mm
Front Wheel21-inch wire spoke
Rear Wheel17-inch wire spoke
Front Tyre Size90/90-21
Rear Tyre Size140/80-17
Seat Height (Standard)825-845 mm (Adjustable)

 

Off-Road Performance

The new RE Himalayan demonstrates surprising poise and sure-footedness when the road surface deteriorates. The chassis, suspension, and balance of the bike makes it an intuitive off-road companion that improves rider confidence.

  

Design & Proportions

The new Himalayan strikes an attractive pose in its natural habitat. The overall design and proportions of the bike make it look better in the flesh and any picture or video does justice to it. There's more ground clearance, and the bike has a longer wheelbase than before, but it retains that familiar Himalayan design language, although it looks sleeker, muscular and more sculpted than its predecessor.

 

Features

All-new TFT Tripper dash features smartphone connectivity with Google Maps integration. Also offered is ride-by-wire throttle with two ride modes - Performance and Eco, as well as switchable ABS.

 

Value & Pricing

Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced on November 24, 2023. In our estimates, an ex-showroom price of between Rs. 2.70 - 2.80 lakh should still make it a superb value for money adventure bike which has a lot going for it.

 

Verdict

With more performance, new tech and features, and superb on-road and off-road dynamics, the new Himalayan has it all to make it a game changer, not just in its price bracket but in the adventure bike category. Our first ride impressions are extremely positive, and we can't wait to spend more time with it, in everyday conditions and to cover some highway miles to see what it offers as a versatile adventure bike. Expectations are still very high, and it could be the near-perfect adventure bike! 

 

 

