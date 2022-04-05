2023 Geneva International Motor Show Dates Announced

Organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) have announced that the biggest automotive event will return next year after three years of absence. The show will run from February 14 to February 19, 2023, at the Palexpo Exposition Centre in Geneva, Switzerland. The Geneva International Motor Show or the Salon International de l'Auto, has been running since 1905 but was canceled for 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes in on the same day as the we hear about the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Beijing Motor Show. On a brighter note, the Geneva International Motor Show will be in its 91st edition next year.

Save the dates! The 91st edition of the Geneva International Motor Show is on for 2023!

From Tuesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 19, 2023 #GIMSSWISS #GIMS2023 pic.twitter.com/OTTrT0OzC9 — Geneva International Motor Show (@GimsSwiss) April 4, 2022

Also Read: Geneva Motor Show Cancelled For The Third Time

Comité Permanent du Salon International de l'Automobile, which runs the Swiss event, made the announcement official on its website. It said, “We are very happy to confirm that the Geneva International Motor Show will be on from February 14th to February 19th, 2023, in Palexpo, Geneva.”

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 Likely To Be Held In January: Report

The motor show was earlier canceled in 2022 due to industry-wide issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the earlier editions were also canceled due to the pandemic, along with a few other international motor shows. However, starting this year, major auto shows are returning with physical events, announcing that the industry is returning to normalcy. Back home, the Delhi Auto Expo also canceled its 2022 edition, but earlier this year, the organisers announced the return of India's biggest automobile show, to be held between January 13- 18, 2023.