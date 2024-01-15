Login

2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled

The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on January 15, 2024

Story
  • To be held in September, the Detroit Auto Show stands cancelled for 2024.
  • The show will now return in January 2025, back to its original slot.
  • The 2025 Detroit Auto Show will be held right after CES 2025 in January.

The North American International Auto Show, more popularly known as the Detroit Auto Show has been cancelled for 2024. The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before. The update brings the Detroit Auto Show back to its original slot, as against the previous two editions being held in September. 

 

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show


The last two years saw the Detroit Auto Show get a less than favourable response in the wake of the pandemic alongside the popularity of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held around the same time. Nevertheless, the massive rescheduling means the Detroit Auto Show will once again compete with CES for attention from the auto companies and the masses alike. 

 

undefined

 

A statement from Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Auto Dealers Association, read, “The Detroit Auto Show is pleased to announce the iconic show will return to its roots with a January 2025 debut. Our primary goal is to create an impactful auto show and showcase our great city and industry. After discussions with numerous partners, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense. In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show while keeping an eye on what matters most – getting people excited about cars.”

The next Detroit Auto Show will be held between January 10-20, 2025, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The charity preview will be held on January 10, which should also be the media day, while public days will begin from January 11 onwards.  

 

Nissan Unveils All-New Hyper Adventure Electric SUV Concept


The more recent years saw the Detroit Auto Show lose its popularity to CES. With cars getting more tech-laden coupled with more tech companies getting into the automotive sphere, the annual event saw a massive drop in appeal. This also resulted in more automakers choosing to not participate in the show with fewer showstopper debuts. Not just in Detroit but the popularity of auto shows has been on the decline globally too. 


The Detroit Auto Show saw marked improvement in 2023 with dealers stepping in for automakers who chose not to participate. We'll have to wait and see how the organisers bring new vigour to the show in 2025 with more time to plan ahead. Meanwhile, CES 2025 has been confirmed and will be held between January 7-10 in Las Vegas, US.


 

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features and will be offered with the same powertrain as before

Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

With only 100 units available, interested buyers have to enter in a lottery for which applications are accepted from Jan 12th to Feb 19th

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year

Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge brings more opulence and power to the luxury saloon and is priced over Rs 12 crore

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
NIIF’s India-Japan Fund To Invest Rs 400 Crore In Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The investment has been valued at Rs 6,660 crore, resulting in IJF’s stake in MLMML ranging from 6.06-8.25 per cent

Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
Ford EcoSport With EcoBoost Engine Recalled In The US For Oil Pressure Issues
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The recall affects 1,39,790 Ford EcoSport and Focus models both of which have been discontinued in the US

Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Edition Kicks Off Final Year of The V8 SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The first in a series of 'Last Call' models the AlcHEMI is based on the Durango SRT 392 and gets cosmetic updates over the standard SUV.

CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
CEAT Indian Supercross League Announces 2024 Season One Race Calendar
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Season 1 on the Indian Supercross League will feature three rounds being held in Pune, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

'It Felt Like Star Wars': Hoverbike Makes U.S. Debut
'It Felt Like Star Wars': Hoverbike Makes U.S. Debut
c&b icon By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

A hoverbike that the Japanese manufacturers plan to launch in the United States next year made its U.S. debut at the Detroit Auto Show, drawing perhaps inevitable comparisons to the speeder bikes of "Star Wars."

2022 Detroit Auto Show To Return In September, New Dates Announced
2022 Detroit Auto Show To Return In September, New Dates Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

After a hiatus of two years, the NAIAS will conduct the media preview from September 14-15, followed by a charity preview on September 16, while the public will be allowed to enter the premises from September 17-25, 2022.

From The Editor's Desk: The Eighteen Year Roadtrip! CNB's Ascent to 900 Episodes
From The Editor's Desk: The Eighteen Year Roadtrip! CNB's Ascent to 900 Episodes
c&b icon By Siddharth Vinayak Patankar
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The carandbike Show on the NDTV Network went past the 900 episodes milestone in recent days. The journey is as incredulous as it is rich. Hard to believe what one weekly show has now grown into. And we have you to thank.

