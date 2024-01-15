2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
Published on January 15, 2024
- To be held in September, the Detroit Auto Show stands cancelled for 2024.
- The show will now return in January 2025, back to its original slot.
- The 2025 Detroit Auto Show will be held right after CES 2025 in January.
The North American International Auto Show, more popularly known as the Detroit Auto Show has been cancelled for 2024. The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before. The update brings the Detroit Auto Show back to its original slot, as against the previous two editions being held in September.
Also Read: Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
The last two years saw the Detroit Auto Show get a less than favourable response in the wake of the pandemic alongside the popularity of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held around the same time. Nevertheless, the massive rescheduling means the Detroit Auto Show will once again compete with CES for attention from the auto companies and the masses alike.
A statement from Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Auto Dealers Association, read, “The Detroit Auto Show is pleased to announce the iconic show will return to its roots with a January 2025 debut. Our primary goal is to create an impactful auto show and showcase our great city and industry. After discussions with numerous partners, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense. In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show while keeping an eye on what matters most – getting people excited about cars.”
The next Detroit Auto Show will be held between January 10-20, 2025, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The charity preview will be held on January 10, which should also be the media day, while public days will begin from January 11 onwards.
Also Read: Nissan Unveils All-New Hyper Adventure Electric SUV Concept
The more recent years saw the Detroit Auto Show lose its popularity to CES. With cars getting more tech-laden coupled with more tech companies getting into the automotive sphere, the annual event saw a massive drop in appeal. This also resulted in more automakers choosing to not participate in the show with fewer showstopper debuts. Not just in Detroit but the popularity of auto shows has been on the decline globally too.
The Detroit Auto Show saw marked improvement in 2023 with dealers stepping in for automakers who chose not to participate. We'll have to wait and see how the organisers bring new vigour to the show in 2025 with more time to plan ahead. Meanwhile, CES 2025 has been confirmed and will be held between January 7-10 in Las Vegas, US.
A hoverbike that the Japanese manufacturers plan to launch in the United States next year made its U.S. debut at the Detroit Auto Show, drawing perhaps inevitable comparisons to the speeder bikes of "Star Wars."
