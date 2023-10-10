Nissan Unveils All-New Hyper Adventure Electric SUV Concept
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
10-Oct-23 05:26 PM IST
Highlights
- Equipped with Nissan's e-4ORCE all-wheel-control system.
- Equipped with V2X (Vehicle to Everything) technology.
- It has a rear bench seat that rotates 180 degrees, providing a comfortable seating area facing the rear, ideal for various outdoor activities.
Nissan has pulled the wraps off its Nissan Hyper Adventure, a sports SUV concept that is set to be exhibited at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show on October 25th. This concept car is the second in a series of advanced EV concepts by the company.
At the heart of the Hyper Adventure concept is a large-capacity battery equipped with V2X (Vehicle to Everything) technology that enables charging to other portable devices. This feature mostly comes in handy during outdoor trips, providing energy for campsites, gadget charging, and even powering electric jet skis. Excess power can be fed back into the grid (V2G) or used to power homes (V2H).
The Hyper Adventure is equipped with the e-4ORCE all-wheel-control system. The concept car has dynamic body panels and an aerodynamically efficient design, due to which there is an increase in its performance. Unique features such as crampons on the wheels and bumpers enable ease in manoeuvring through snowy terrain.
Inside, the Hyper Adventure offers a futuristic kind of design that has an extended instrument panel that provides a panoramic view. The spacious interior provides ample storage for equipment. The car also features a rear bench that can rotate up to 180 degrees to create a lounging area for camping.
The first concept car revealed in this series is the Urban Concept, which will also be displayed digitally at the Japan Mobility Show. This car is an eco-conscious crossover designed for urban users who prioritise sustainability. The concept car seamlessly integrates into the EV ecosystem, offering V2H and V2G capabilities similar to Hyper Adventure. This concept car has a unique design and includes a distinctive lime-yellow body and scissor doors.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
