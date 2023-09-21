Nissan Introduces Festive Offers On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Sep-23 02:43 PM IST
Highlights
- Nissan offers exclusive deals in Maharashtra and Gujarat for the celebratory month of September.
- The benefit package includes accessories, exchange bonuses, and a Prepaid Maintenance Plan.
- Nissan introduced a 6.99 per cent finance scheme and low-interest rates through NRFSI.
In the spirit of celebration for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nissan has announced an array of exciting offers for its customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. These festive offers are available throughout the month of September. As part of the festive offers, customers can avail of a comprehensive package of benefits including accessories starting from Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 for their Magnite SUV. Additionally, an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 is available for those looking to upgrade to a new Nissan Magnite. The offer also includes a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) for ownership and a special corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 for eligible customers.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite With 1.0-litre AMT Gearbox Launching Soon
Moreover, there is a 6.99 per cent finance scheme and a low interest rate of 6.99% through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI), These offers are applicable to specific variants of the Magnite. Recently, Nissan expanded its Magnite range by introducing the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition at a price of Rs 7.39 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. This edition boasts features such as a 22.86 cm Android CarPlay touchscreen with wireless connectivity, speakers, a trajectory rear camera, and ambient lighting with app-based controls. Nissan has incorporated essential safety features as standard across all Magnite variants, including the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Global NCAP recognized The Nissan Magnite with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety, further solidifying its position as a safety leader in its segment.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Mohan Wilson, Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience at Nissan, expressed the company's enthusiasm to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. He emphasized that these festive offers are a gesture of gratitude towards their loyal customers and a warm welcome to new ones into the Nissan family, enabling them to realize their dream of owning the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-12250 second ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
-8017 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-5449 second ago
Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.
-5760 second ago
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024
-1610 second ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350
-2965 second ago
After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.
-3897 second ago
Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.
-2284 second ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
16 hours ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
-11642 second ago
From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts.
-8017 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-2284 second ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
18 hours ago
The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.