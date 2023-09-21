Nissan Introduces Festive Offers On The Occasion Of Ganesh Chaturthi

In the spirit of celebration for the upcoming auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nissan has announced an array of exciting offers for its customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. These festive offers are available throughout the month of September. As part of the festive offers, customers can avail of a comprehensive package of benefits including accessories starting from Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000 for their Magnite SUV. Additionally, an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 is available for those looking to upgrade to a new Nissan Magnite. The offer also includes a three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) for ownership and a special corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 for eligible customers.

Moreover, there is a 6.99 per cent finance scheme and a low interest rate of 6.99% through Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI), These offers are applicable to specific variants of the Magnite. Recently, Nissan expanded its Magnite range by introducing the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition at a price of Rs 7.39 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. This edition boasts features such as a 22.86 cm Android CarPlay touchscreen with wireless connectivity, speakers, a trajectory rear camera, and ambient lighting with app-based controls. Nissan has incorporated essential safety features as standard across all Magnite variants, including the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Global NCAP recognized The Nissan Magnite with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety, further solidifying its position as a safety leader in its segment.

Mohan Wilson, Director of Marketing, Product & Customer Experience at Nissan, expressed the company's enthusiasm to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their customers in Maharashtra and Gujarat. He emphasized that these festive offers are a gesture of gratitude towards their loyal customers and a warm welcome to new ones into the Nissan family, enabling them to realize their dream of owning the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite.