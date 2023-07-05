Kia EV9 Set For India Launch In 2024; Electric SUV Has A Range Of Up To 541 KM

Kia is all set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) line-up for the Indian market. Having tasted reasonable success with the battery-powered EV6 crossover, Kia is now gearing up to launch the all-electric EV9 SUV in India next year. The EV9 is a key addition to Kia’s global EV line-up, as it is the second Kia based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and is now the flagship offering in the Korean carmaker’s portfolio. Now, the company has all but confirmed to carandbike that it is lining up its biggest EV yet for an India launch in 2024.

“We are working on the EV9, and are looking at it [for] hopefully next year” said Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, in response to a query by carandbike on the sidelines of the Seltos facelift unveil.

The EV9 will be the second all-electric Kia model for India, and is one of 14 battery electric vehicles the carmaker intends to roll out globally by 2027. At over 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made. At 3,100 mm, its wheelbase is 200 mm longer than that of even the Kia Telluride, which is the company’s largest combustion-engine SUV.

The EV9 has a 3,100 mm wheelbase.

Overseas, the EV9 is available in six- and seven-seat forms, with the six-seat model featuring a neat party trick in the form of swivelling second-row seats that can rotate by a full 180 degrees. It also packs twin 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and the other for infotainment) brought together by a third, 5.0-inch display. Even with all three rows occupied, the EV9 has a claimed 571 litres of boot space, which rises to an enormous 2,320 litres when the two rows are folded away.

Two battery options are on offer with the EV9 abroad – a 76.1 kWh unit on the Standard variant, and a 99.8 kWh battery on the Long Range model. The Standard EV9 is available only in single-motor, rear-wheel drive form, but the Long Range model can be had in both single- and dual-motor versions. With a motor mounted on each axle, the EV9 is blessed with all-wheel drive ability, and has a peak output of close to 380 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. In this configuration, the EV9 can crack 0-100 kmph in six seconds, which further drops to 5.3 seconds with an over-the-air (OTA) software update boosting torque to 700 Nm.

Swivelling second-row seats will enable passengers to travel facing each other.

Kia says the range of the EV9 Long Range will exceed 540 kilometres on the WLTP cycle, and with its 800-volt charging system, the EV9 will be able to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 25 minutes when plugged into a DC fast-charger. Additionally, the EV9 features vehicle-to-load functionality, and will also have vehicle-to-grid functionality in the future, allowing customers to return electricity to the grid as per their need. In India, expect Kia to roll out the fully-equipped Long Range model, just like it chose to roll out the EV6 with the bigger battery option. It’s likely that the EV9’s price, with import duties accounted for, will exceed the Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) mark.

Kia is also readying an ‘India-inspired’ utility vehicle, which will be available with both a combustion engine as well as a fully-electric powertrain, and is set to debut in 2025.