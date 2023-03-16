Kia EV9 Full-Size Electric SUV Unveiled

Kia corporation has finally revealed the production version of its flagship electric SUV in the global market. Kia India showcased the concept version of the EV9 at the Auto Expo 2023, and now the production version of the electric SUV has been unveiled. This SUV is going to be the brand’s largest and most expensive electric SUV. We would expect the EV to go on sale globally later this year, there is still sometime before it arrives in India.

The EV9 has a side profile with massive wheel arches and flushed door handles

The SUV maintains almost all the design elements from the prototype exhibited at the Auto Expo 2023. Its front fascia features headlamps which have been stacked vertically and get ‘Star Map LED daytime running lights. Kia says that its tiger face has now gone digital. It also has an elongated bonnet with a digital pattern lighting grille. Meanwhile, its profile is characterised by massive wheel arches, flushed door handles, door-mounted ORVMs, and a large window area.

This SUV is going to be the brands largest SUV

"The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility," said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Centre. "The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector.

The EV9 is the production version of the concept shown in the Auto Expo 2023.

Because the EV9 shares its 800V-battery-equipped E-GMP platform with the EV6 and sibling, Hyundai Ioniq 5, it will be capable of rapid-charging at 350 kW to give 100 km of range in just six minutes. It will also come with vehicle-to-load reverse-charging functionality as standard.

The dashboard has an opulent look and the steering wheel design is distinctive too

Talking about the interior, the dashboard has an opulent look to it, featuring a dual-panel screen unit that includes both the infotainment and instrument cluster displays. The steering wheel design is also distinctive. Additionally, situated between the front seats is a wide centre console equipped with cup holders, a wireless charging pad, several control switches, and a storage compartment underneath.

The seats in the second row can be swivelled 180 degrees

The seats in the second row can be swivelled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. Kia took feedback from customers while designing the interiors, especially the seating. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices. the EV9’s long wheelbase, and low beltline have made it spacious for all three rows. It is set to be offered in both six and seven-seat formats.