Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show

Honda has revealed plans to debut several new concept vehicles at the upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show alongside displaying some of its all-electic production cars. The company has confirmed two electric car concepts as well as a new personal mobility scooter concept and a more conventional electric scooter concept.



One of the vehicles debuting at the show is the Specialty Sports Concept, an all-electric sports car that will “enable the driver to experience the pure joy of driving and transcend the constraints of time.” This concept vehicle was initially announced last year as part of Honda's plan to introduce 30 EV models by 2030. Honda has not revealed any details on the sports car concept. The company has yet to even share a teaser image for it.

Honda SC e: Concept

Reports suggest that the sports car concept could preview the successor to the Honda NSX which the brand has said will be reborn as an all-electric model under an ambitious plan to launch 30 EVs globally.



Another interesting pair of concepts is the Sustania-C hatchback and the Pocket concept. The former looks to be based on the Honda e but features a bodywork entirely from recycled acrylic. The Pocket concept too uses recycled acrylic for its bodywork and looks the part of a quirky ultra-compact personal mobility scooter.



Honda Pocket Concept.

Also being unveiled will be the new SC e: Concept, a swappable battery electric scooter that looks to be quite near production.



It will be joined by the CI-MEV concept, a compact two-seater electric hatchback equipped with automated driving technology. Honda will also showcase a variety of tech from its other divisions such as HondaJet and its robotics division.