Login

Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show

On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Sep-23 07:08 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Honda has revealed plans to debut several new concept vehicles at the upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show alongside displaying some of its all-electic production cars. The company has confirmed two electric car concepts as well as a new personal mobility scooter concept and a more conventional electric scooter concept.
     

    One of the vehicles debuting at the show is the Specialty Sports Concept, an all-electric sports car that will “enable the driver to experience the pure joy of driving and transcend the constraints of time.” This concept vehicle was initially announced last year as part of Honda's plan to introduce 30 EV models by 2030. Honda has not revealed any details on the sports car concept. The company has yet to even share a teaser image for it. 

    Honda SC e: Concept

     

    Reports suggest that the sports car concept could preview the successor to the Honda NSX which the brand has said will be reborn as an all-electric model under an ambitious plan to launch 30 EVs globally.
     

    Another interesting pair of concepts is the Sustania-C hatchback and the Pocket concept. The former looks to be based on the Honda e but features a bodywork entirely from recycled acrylic. The Pocket concept too uses recycled acrylic for its bodywork and looks the part of a quirky ultra-compact personal mobility scooter.
     

    Honda Pocket Concept.

     

    Also being unveiled will be the new SC e: Concept, a swappable battery electric scooter that looks to be quite near production.
     

    It will be joined by the CI-MEV concept, a compact two-seater electric hatchback equipped with automated driving technology. Honda will also showcase a variety of tech from its other divisions such as HondaJet and its robotics division.

    # Honda# Honda Concept Car# Honda Electric Cars# Honda Electric Scooter

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
    2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
    67,255 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    ₹ 19,037/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
    2015 Hyundai Creta
    60,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    ₹ 19,037/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Honda City
    2016 Honda City
    61,255 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 7.75 L
    ₹ 17,357/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra KUV100
    8.3
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra KUV100
    13,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 4.50 L
    ₹ 10,078/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Skoda Superb
    2013 Skoda Superb
    67,615 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 6.75 L
    ₹ 14,272/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Honda City
    2021 Honda City
    37,838 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.50 L
    ₹ 23,516/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Skoda Octavia
    8.0
    0
    10
    2017 Skoda Octavia
    56,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    ₹ 27,996/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volkswagen Vento
    7.5
    0
    10
    2016 Volkswagen Vento
    79,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 6.80 L
    ₹ 15,230/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Ford EcoSport
    7.6
    0
    10
    2016 Ford EcoSport
    38,600 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.75 L
    ₹ 15,118/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    7.7
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    50,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.50 L
    ₹ 10,078/monthemi
    Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12

    ₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Maserati MC20 Cielo
    Maserati MC20 Cielo

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    Benelli New TNT 300
    Benelli New TNT 300

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Indian New Chieftain
    Indian New Chieftain

    ₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Benelli New BN 302R
    Benelli New BN 302R

    ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

    ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

    Consider Exploring

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
    Aston Martin DB12 Launched; Priced At Rs 4.59 Crore
    c&b icon
    By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    -16310 second ago

    The DB12 is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes higher power figures than the DB11’s V12

    Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
    Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -15014 second ago

    On display will be an all-new electric sports car concept, concepts made from recycled materials and a new battery-swapping tech equipped scooter concept.

    Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
    Maruti Suzuki India Has Over 3.2 Lakh Pending Orders Right Now
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    -14449 second ago

    Answering questions about the company's current backlog of orders, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s total number of pending orders is more than 3.2 lakh units.

    2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
    2024 Audi Q7 Test Mule Spotted With New Grille
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -11984 second ago

    The spy shots of the 2024 Audi Q7 reveal a new grille design, altered placement of the LED DRLs and a revised alloy wheel design

    Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
    Bajaj To Launch Pulsar NS400 In March 2024!
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -9931 second ago

    The highest displacement Pulsar will borrow the same mill from the Dominar 400

    Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
    Volkswagen Temporarily Halts Production Of ID.3 And Cupra Born EVs
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -9813 second ago

    The European electric vehicle market is currently grappling with decreased demand due to factors such as high inflation and reductions in subsidies

    2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
    2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -3761 second ago

    The flagship tourer will make its way to Indian shores through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan

    Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
    Goodyear Launches New Assurance MaxGuard Tyres In India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    32 minutes ago

    Targeted at the compact and mid-size segments, the new MaxGuard range claims to offer greater durability and grip in wet road conditions.

    MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
    MotoGP Bharat: Photo Gallery Of The First IndianGP
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -1002 second ago

    The first-ever MotoGP race held at the Buddh International Circuit was a successful one that witnessed everything from action, challenges, drama and more.

    BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
    BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -768 second ago

    BMW Motorrad took the wraps off the all-new R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, which now becomes the flagship ADV from the Bavarian manufacturer. Here are the top 5 highlights.

    Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
    Honda Cars India To End Vehicle Production At Its Greater Noida Plant: Report
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    Honda Cars India is reportedly ending vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and will move its entire production unit to its Tapukara plant, in the Alwar District of Rajasthan. The report published by ET Auto claims that in December 2020 there has been no production at the Greater Noida facility.

    Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
    Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
    c&b icon
    By Seshan Vijayraghvan
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    Honda Cars India will be discontinuing its flagship models - the Civic sedan and the CR-V SUV in the country. The move follows the company's decision to end vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and move its entire production unit to the Honda Tapukara plant in the Alwar district, Rajasthan.

    Compact SUVs of the future: Renault Captur, Honda HR-V and the Skoda Yeti
    Compact SUVs of the future: Renault Captur, Honda HR-V and the Skoda Yeti
    c&b icon
    By Ameya Naik
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    We try and put together a puzzle. Answer a few what ifs? and try and explain how there is a boom in the market when it comes to compact SUVs. There is a future right there, waiting to be discovered, rather re-discovered!

    Next Generation Honda Jazz Image Leaked
    Next Generation Honda Jazz Image Leaked
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    The next generation Honda Jazz is slated for a global debut later this year. However, ahead of the unveil, a leaked image of the new hatchback has made its way online revealing the all-new design. The leaked image is that of the 2020 Honda Jazz Type-R and reveals the completely new design language on the offering. The new Jazz will be showcased at the 2020 Tokyo Motor Show early next year. As the image suggests, the new gen Jazz gets a complete redesign, while retaining the generous proportions that it is known for.

    Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter
    Honda Files Patents For Motocompacto Electric Folding Scooter
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    2 days ago

    The Motocompacto name is familiar with the 1980s MotoCompo folding scooter Honda had introduced for a brief run.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda To Unveil Multiple Car, Scooter Concepts At 2023 Japan Mobility Show
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved