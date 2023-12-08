Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork

Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has collaborated with New York-based artist Daniel Arsham to create a limited edition variant of its Superveloce 800 sport bike. Only six units of this exclusive Superveloce Arsham will be produced.



Arsham is known for his signature "fictional archaeology" aesthetic that makes architectural and sculptural artworks appear aged and eroded over time. He employs a monochrome colour palette, often white, and textured detailing to achieve this effect.



The Superveloce Arsham features Arsham's characteristic approach throughout the bike's design. A white colour scheme is applied to the entire Superveloce frame, bodywork, wheels and accessories. The side fairings, tail section, and seat cowl incorporate Arsham's erosion technique with irregular patterns made to resemble weathered stone textures.



The limited edition retains the same running gear as the standard Superveloce 800. Powering the bike is a 798cc inline-triple engine producing 144 bhp and 88 Nm. Also included are high-end suspension components from Marzocchi and Sachs, Brembo brakes, and Continental ABS.



The bike represents MV Agusta's art motorcycle projects where exclusive limited editions are crafted through collaborations between the brand and world-famous contemporary artists. Only a handful of customers will have the opportunity to own this unique intersection of mechanical and artistic design.