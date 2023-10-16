MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is celebrating its 80th anniversary of its first-ever motorcycle engine with the MV Agusta Superveloce 98. Only 300 units of the special edition model will be made, most likely to be picked up by dedicated collectors. The Superveloce 98 is built to commemorate MV’s first-ever engine, a 98 cc single which was first produced in 1943 in a bid to simplify transport in the post-war period. The goal of that first MV Agusta bike was to be accessible and functional.

The MV Agusta Superveloce 98 celebrates MV Agusta's first-ever motorcycle engine from the 1940s.

Ironically, the special edition Superveloce 98 which celebrates the simple first engine, gets a motor with two extra cylinders and 798 cc displacement producing 147 bhp and a claimed top speed of 240 kmph. A counter-rotating crankshaft, with DLC coating to reduce friction and enhance performance, titanium valves, bearings and rods developed to reduce mechanical losses underscore the main features of MV’s well-known 798 cc triple-cylinder engine. The lightweight engine helps keep the motorcycle’s dry weight down to just 173 kg, and with the racing kit, it can be limited to 165 kg.

A 5.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity offers a long list of features.

There are four riding modes – Sport, Race, Rain and Custom for riders to choose from, offering full personalisation in the Custom map. The braking system includes Brembo Stylema M4.30 front calipers with a recalibrated ABS from Continental. Other features include a 5.5-inch TFT colour display with the MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, and app-controlled engine and rider aids set-up. Other electronic aids include cruise control, launch control, front lift control, GPS and a Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation.

The Rosse Verghera colour option pays tribute to the original MV 98.

The main attraction of the special edition MV Agusta Superveloce 98 is the colour scheme, with a deep-Burgundy colour option, called Rosso Verghera, which is a nod to the paint used on the MV 98 when it was first built. Alcantra leather rider and passenger seats are also offered as standard. The Racing Kit also includes a triple-outlet Arrow exhaust, special map for the ECU, a rear seat cowl, custom motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity. With just 300 units offered, it won’t be long before all units of the Superveloce 98 are picked up by motorcycle and MV afficionados.