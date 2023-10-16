Login

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled

The Italian brand celebrates its 80th anniversary year of its legendary 98 engine with the new Superveloce 98.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Oct-23 09:34 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Only 300 units of special edition model to be made
  • The MV 98 was MV Agusta's first-ever motorcycle
  • Superveloce 98 marks 80th anniversary of MV 98

Iconic Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta is celebrating its 80th anniversary of its first-ever motorcycle engine with the MV Agusta Superveloce 98. Only 300 units of the special edition model will be made, most likely to be picked up by dedicated collectors. The Superveloce 98 is built to commemorate MV’s first-ever engine, a 98 cc single which was first produced in 1943 in a bid to simplify transport in the post-war period. The goal of that first MV Agusta bike was to be accessible and functional.

 

Also Read: MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce

The MV Agusta Superveloce 98 celebrates MV Agusta's first-ever motorcycle engine from the 1940s.

 

Ironically, the special edition Superveloce 98 which celebrates the simple first engine, gets a motor with two extra cylinders and 798 cc displacement producing 147 bhp and a claimed top speed of 240 kmph. A counter-rotating crankshaft, with DLC coating to reduce friction and enhance performance, titanium valves, bearings and rods developed to reduce mechanical losses underscore the main features of MV’s well-known 798 cc triple-cylinder engine. The lightweight engine helps keep the motorcycle’s dry weight down to just 173 kg, and with the racing kit, it can be limited to 165 kg.

 

Also Read: MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled

A 5.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity offers a long list of features.

 

There are four riding modes – Sport, Race, Rain and Custom for riders to choose from, offering full personalisation in the Custom map. The braking system includes Brembo Stylema M4.30 front calipers with a recalibrated ABS from Continental. Other features include a 5.5-inch TFT colour display with the MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, and app-controlled engine and rider aids set-up. Other electronic aids include cruise control, launch control, front lift control, GPS and a Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation.

 

Also Read: KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta

 

The Rosse Verghera colour option pays tribute to the original MV 98.

 

Also Read: KTM Acquires 25.1% Stake In MV Agusta

 

The main attraction of the special edition MV Agusta Superveloce 98 is the colour scheme, with a deep-Burgundy colour option, called Rosso Verghera, which is a nod to the paint used on the MV 98 when it was first built. Alcantra leather rider and passenger seats are also offered as standard. The Racing Kit also includes a triple-outlet Arrow exhaust, special map for the ECU, a rear seat cowl, custom motorcycle cover and a certificate of authenticity. With just 300 units offered, it won’t be long before all units of the Superveloce 98 are picked up by motorcycle and MV afficionados. 

# MV Agusta Superveloce 98# Superveloce 98# MV Agusta# MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
87,878 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.43 L
₹ 7,677/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
88,766 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.00 L
₹ 6,719/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Kwid
2020 Renault Kwid
39,692 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
44,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Glanza
8.5
0
10
2019 Toyota Glanza
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Duster
2017 Renault Duster
39,692 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17707 second ago

Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15317 second ago

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India

Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12823 second ago

The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled
MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6684 second ago

The Italian brand celebrates its 80th anniversary year of its legendary 98 engine with the new Superveloce 98.

Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The project will begin with the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers across the South of India

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.

Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

At present, Ashok Leyland currently operates a fleet of 18,000 buses in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.

MV Agusta Announces Dragster RR SCS America
MV Agusta Announces Dragster RR SCS America
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Limited to only 300 units, each motorcycle will received a lasered individual number on the top of the triple clamp

KTM To Take Over MV Agusta Distribution In Japan
KTM To Take Over MV Agusta Distribution In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

After North America, Pierer Mobility, KTM’s parent company, is looking to rebuild MV Agusta’s dealership network in the Japanese market.

KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta
KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 months ago

In an interview to an Italian online publication, a senior member of KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility Group has said that KTM wants to be a majority shareholder in MV Agusta, from the current 25.1 per cent stake that the Austrian firm holds.

QJMotor 1000RR Superbike Revealed
QJMotor 1000RR Superbike Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The QJMotor superbike is based on the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 platform, and shares the same engine, chassis and swingarm.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved