  • Home
  • News
  • KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta

KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta

In an interview to an Italian online publication, a senior member of KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility Group has said that KTM wants to be a majority shareholder in MV Agusta, from the current 25.1 per cent stake that the Austrian firm holds.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
17-May-23 05:10 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • KTM already acquired 25.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta
  • Italian brand MV Agusta still has its headquarters in Varese, Italy
  • MV Agusta is currently owned by the Sardarov family

KTM seems to be working towards becoming a majority shareholder in MV Agusta. In a recent interview, published by an Italian online publication, a senior member of Pierer Mobility Group (PMG) has indicated that PMG wants to become a majority shareholder in the Italian brand. According to Hubert Trunkenpolz, a member of the PMG Executive Board, MV Agusta will become part of the larger PMG network, and it will be positioned as a luxury brand and bring the iconic Italian brand “back to where it deserves.”

 

Also Read: KTM Acquires 25.1 Per Cent Stake In MV Agusta

 

Italian luxury motorcycle brand MV Agusta has not been able to expand its presence globally, despite having some mouth-watering motorcycles.

 

 

In the interview, Trunkenpolz however clarified that PMG will invest heavily in MV Agusta’s Varese plant over the next two years, but first focus will be on MV Agusta’s sales and commercial network. 

"Given that we have great respect for the Sardarov family, who in recent years have restored their accounts and invested heavily in the company, there are objective product problems: it was missing, or it arrived late, or it wasn't well conveyed by the sales network. MV Agusta, as an independent company, produces too few motorcycles and spends too much on supplies to stand alone,” Trunkenpolz has been quoted in the interview.

 

Also Read: KTM May Be Looking To Acquire MV Agusta

 

MV Agusta's 800 model range uses inline three-cylinder engines, while the 1,000 cc sportsbikes employ four-cylinder engines.

 

MV Agusta will continue to exist in Italy, and compared to just about 1,000 motorcycles produced last year, Pierer Mobility Group intends to expand production to full capacity of 12,000 motorcycles annually. MV Agusta will be positioned as a luxury brand, with top-of-the-range products, Trunkenpolz added, saying that considering the three-cylinder platform of the Italian brand, there will not be any overlaps with KTM. 

 

Also Read: KTM To Distribute MV Agusta Motorcycles In North America

 

Last year, KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility acquired 25.1 per cent stake in Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta. Under the terms of the agreement, KTM AG will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over purchasing. Pierer Mobility will also partly distribute MV Agusta’s product range through its worldwide distribution network. But KTM seems to be looking at complete control of the Italian motorcycle bramd. 

 

(Source)

Related Articles
QJMotor 1000RR Superbike Revealed
QJMotor 1000RR Superbike Revealed
3 months ago
KTM Acquires 25.1% Stake In MV Agusta
KTM Acquires 25.1% Stake In MV Agusta
6 months ago
KTM May Be Looking To Acquire MV Agusta
KTM May Be Looking To Acquire MV Agusta
7 months ago
KTM To Distribute MV Agusta Motorcycles In North America
KTM To Distribute MV Agusta Motorcycles In North America
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now