KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta

KTM seems to be working towards becoming a majority shareholder in MV Agusta. In a recent interview, published by an Italian online publication, a senior member of Pierer Mobility Group (PMG) has indicated that PMG wants to become a majority shareholder in the Italian brand. According to Hubert Trunkenpolz, a member of the PMG Executive Board, MV Agusta will become part of the larger PMG network, and it will be positioned as a luxury brand and bring the iconic Italian brand “back to where it deserves.”

Italian luxury motorcycle brand MV Agusta has not been able to expand its presence globally, despite having some mouth-watering motorcycles.

In the interview, Trunkenpolz however clarified that PMG will invest heavily in MV Agusta’s Varese plant over the next two years, but first focus will be on MV Agusta’s sales and commercial network.

"Given that we have great respect for the Sardarov family, who in recent years have restored their accounts and invested heavily in the company, there are objective product problems: it was missing, or it arrived late, or it wasn't well conveyed by the sales network. MV Agusta, as an independent company, produces too few motorcycles and spends too much on supplies to stand alone,” Trunkenpolz has been quoted in the interview.

MV Agusta's 800 model range uses inline three-cylinder engines, while the 1,000 cc sportsbikes employ four-cylinder engines.

MV Agusta will continue to exist in Italy, and compared to just about 1,000 motorcycles produced last year, Pierer Mobility Group intends to expand production to full capacity of 12,000 motorcycles annually. MV Agusta will be positioned as a luxury brand, with top-of-the-range products, Trunkenpolz added, saying that considering the three-cylinder platform of the Italian brand, there will not be any overlaps with KTM.

Last year, KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility acquired 25.1 per cent stake in Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta. Under the terms of the agreement, KTM AG will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over purchasing. Pierer Mobility will also partly distribute MV Agusta’s product range through its worldwide distribution network. But KTM seems to be looking at complete control of the Italian motorcycle bramd.

