KTM To Distribute MV Agusta Motorcycles In North America

The big news coming in from North America is that KTM will distribute and promote MV Agusta motorcycles in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. KTM will take over the distribution duties of the Italian brand and work in tandem with MV’s dealer network in the regions with a view to extending its reach in the North American market. KTM already runs a multi-brand retail store comprising its sister brands such as Husqvarna and GasGas, and the newest range will also take centre-stage.

Also Read: New KTM 200 Duke Spied Testing In India

Hubert Trunkenpolz, a member of the executive board at KTM AG, said, “We are extremely excited to start a new partnership with such a historic motorcycle brand. Our brands are going from strength to strength everywhere in the world, particularly in North America where we will exceed 100,000-unit sales in 2022 with the KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS motorcycle brands.”

Trunkenpolz added, “Taking on the distribution of the MV Agusta brand will complement our extensive premium motorcycle range. With the addition of the most iconic Italian luxury motorcycle brand to our KTM North America operations, we can ensure support to all North American motorcycle enthusiasts as well as bring exciting new business opportunities to existing and new dealers.”

Also Read: EICMA 2021: MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Voted Most Beautiful Bike Of Show

Both KTM and MV Agusta describe the agreement as a "win-win situation", at least when it comes to the brand-typical engine concepts, there is hardly any overlap. And together, KTM has a heavy incline toward the single-cylinder and two-cylinder motorcycles while MV Agusta focuses on the three-cylinder and four-cylinder motorcycles.

While this agreement is limited to only the North American market as of now, we hope robust sales in the next few years result in the mutual understanding between the two to expand its reach in the Indian market as well. Never say never!