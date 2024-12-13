Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM To Drop MV Agusta Amidst Financial Crisis

KTM had acquired controlling stake in the iconic Italian motorcycle brand just nine months ago.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM to pull out majority stake out of MV Agusta
  • MV Agusta production to move back to Italy
  • KTM in the middle of financial crisis

Less than a year after it acquired a controlling stake in MV Agusta, KTM’s parent company, Pierer Mobility AG, has decided to severe ties. The Austrian brand, already in the middle of a financial crisis, had acquired a majority 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta just nine months ago. The decision was apparently announced recently at a meeting at Confindustria Varese, where local unions met representatives of KTM. It is at this meeting where KTM officials reportedly said that MV Agusta is no longer considered “a strategic asset” by the Austrian company. 

 

Also Read: KTM On The Verge of Bankruptcy; Announces Self-Administration

 

MV Agusta Motorcycle Art 2022 11 01 T11 19 52 731 Z

MV Agusta's production will now return to Varese, Italy by the end of March 2025.

 

With this announcement, production operations are likely to return to the historic Varese plant of MV Agusta, which will once again become an independent brand. The transfer of production activities is likely to be completed by the end of March 2025, within an estimated time frame of approximately 90 days. MV Agusta though appears unfazed, and the company intends to sell its current motorcycle stock manufactured in Austria, followed by the production of three new motorcycles in 2025. The Italian brand is targeting accelerated growth over three years, hoping to achieve stability by the end of 2027. 

 

Also Read: KTM 1390 Super Adventure R Revealed

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m5

KTM has just unveiled its flagship ADV, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure R

 

KTM’s financial troubles seem to be largely a result of slowdown in the motorcycle industry in Europe. Its parent company still owns GasGas and Husqvarna brands, along with the tie-up with Bajaj Auto, India’s largest motorcycle exporter. It’s only now at the end of 2024 that KTM has decided to launch its big bike range in India, preferring to focus on the single-cylinder made-in-India models for over a decade. Right now, there’s no clarity on how things pan out for KTM, but getting liquidity will be crucial, and there’s a chance KTM’s Indian partner Bajaj could play some role in turning the fortunes of the Austrian brand around. 

# KTM-MV Agusta# KTM financial trouble# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Will Bajaj Auto bail out KTM AG and increase its stake in KTM’s parent company?
    KTM Faces Financial Trouble; Seeks Funding Of 100 Million Euros
  • After North America, Pierer Mobility, KTM’s parent company, is looking to rebuild MV Agusta’s dealership network in the Japanese market.
    KTM To Take Over MV Agusta Distribution In Japan
  • In an interview to an Italian online publication, a senior member of KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility Group has said that KTM wants to be a majority shareholder in MV Agusta, from the current 25.1 per cent stake that the Austrian firm holds.
    KTM To Take Majority Stake In MV Agusta

Latest News

  • The 1390 Super Adventure R is the most extreme full-size adventure bike from KTM! And production is slated to begin in 2025!
    KTM 1390 Super Adventure R Revealed
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued
  • The Vision One-Eleven electric concept pays homage to the Mercedes C111 from the 1970s.
    Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai
  • Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
  • The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW
    All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
  • All-electric compact SUV will make its public debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option
  • The motorcycle, which is expected to be called the RTX 300, will likely be powered by TVS’s new 300 cc engine
    Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
  • Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
    Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings
  • Essentially a heavily revised version of the older model, here’s a deeper look at all the ways the new Camry is different from the older model
    Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved