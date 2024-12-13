Login
KTM 1390 Super Adventure R Revealed

The 1390 Super Adventure R is the most extreme full-size adventure bike from KTM! And production is slated to begin in 2025!
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 1,350 cc, v-twin engine makes 170 bhp, 145 Nm
  • Multiple ride modes, including off-road ABS, traction control
  • KTM cam-assist to offer versatile power delivery at wide rev range

News about KTM’s future may not be that rosy, but that hasn’t stopped the Austrian brand from unveiling its extreme adventure bike, the new KTM 1390 Super Adventure R! Now, it’s not a launch and no details about the 1390 Super Adventure R have been announced. Still, there’s no doubting the fact that the KTM 1390 Super Adventure R is the most potent and well-kitted out full-size adventure bike yet. According to KTM, production of the 1390 Super Adventure R will begin in 2025. 

 

Also Read: KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R, KTM 890 Adventure R Launched In India

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m1

The 1,350 cc, v-twin engine makes 170 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

 

At the heart of the 1390 Super Adventure R is KTM’s new 1,350 cc 75-degree, v-twin engine, with KTM’s cam-shift technology. The new engine has a claimed output of 170 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm at 8,000 rpm. With the cam-shift technology, it’s more about a wide and usable performance range, than outright figures.  

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m5

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure R is expected to be one of the most extreme full-sized adventure bikes.

 

The cam-shift technology provides variable valve timing with two individual cam profiles. The benefit of this tech is mid-range performance and wide range of torque which offers rideability at lower speeds, smoother throttle response, as well as explosive top-end performance.

 

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure S, 390 Enduro R Bookings Open In India

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m4

Signature steel-trellis frame, updated and reinforced in the 1290 Super Adventure R, has been retained.

 

On the chassis side, the updated steel trellis frame with larger diameter steel tubing will be retained as the 2025 Super Adventure S. The frame uses the engine as a stressed member for a claimed 73 per cent more torsional rigidity, and it’s expected to be retained on the 1390 Super Adventure R.  WP semi-active suspension has been replaced by an off-road oriented WP Xplor fork and PDS fully-adjustable monoshock. For wheels and tyres, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure R runs on tubeless wire spoke wheels with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel set-up. 

 

Also Read: KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R In Pictures 

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m7

In terms of electronics, the KTM 1390 Super Adventure R is expected to get a state-of-the-art package, including Bosch radar-assisted systems, as well as multiple modes, cornering ABS and traction control. Considering the off-road focussed intent of the 1390 Super Adventure R, expect the usual ride modes, along with an off-road specific ride mode, off-road ABS and off-road traction control. The comprehensive electronics suite can be accessed via an 8.8-inch vertically stacked TFT screen, along with new switch cubes.

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m3

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure R is expected to be loaded to the gills with performance, electronics and capability take the fight to established full-size ADVs in its segment. 

 

The KTM 1390 Super Adventure R will go into production in 2025, with Europe launch the same year, but it will only make it to the US as a 2026 model. Despite the uncertainties about KTM’s future, KTM India has recently launched its big bike range, with the KTM 890 Adventure R, KTM 1290 Super Adventure S, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. We can expect the 1390 Super Adventure R to also be launched in India, possibly as a 2026 model, once the current financial crisis at the brand tides over.

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure m6
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

