KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025

KTM has opened pre-bookings for the upcoming 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R in the Indian market. Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025. The 2025 390 Adventure gets an array of changes over its predecessor such as an all-new design and a new engine. The 390 Enduro R on the other hand, is an all-new offering in India. According to KTM India’s website, deliveries of both motorcycles are slated to begin sometime in February next year.

The KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R will be launched in January 2025

KTM is yet to officially reveal the specifications of both India-spec motorcycles. Regarding the KTM 390 Adventure S, it features the same 5-inch TFT display seen on the 390 Duke, with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The list of electronics that will be offered on the 390 Adventure includes cruise control. The Enduro R on the other hand, will get a smaller TFT display, and will get features such as switchable ABS.

Both motorcycles will feature a WP Apex upside-down fork setup along with a rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S will ride on spoked wheels – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, which will be offered with tubeless tyres upon launch.

Both motorcycles will be powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure and the Enduro R will be equipped with the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the 390 Duke. Power figures are expected to mirror those of the Duke, at 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.



