Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8RYamaha Tenere 700
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures

The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 1390 Super Duke R is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh
  • KTM 890 Duke R is priced at Rs 14.50 lakh
  • Will be available in Bangalore and Pune initially

Alongside the launch of the Adventure models, KTM also introduced two high-end Duke motorcycles in India. The flagship bike, the 1390 Super Duke R, is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh, making it the brand’s most powerful and expensive motorcycle on sale in India currently. On the other hand, the 890 Duke R is the entry-level motorcycle in KTM’s big bike lineup for India, priced at Rs 14.50 lakh (both, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be sold through KTM’s official outlets, starting in Bangalore and Pune first and subsequently in other cities. 

 

 

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

The 1390 Super Duke is KTM’s flagship and most powerful motorcycle in its lineup. In typical KTM fashion, it looks menacing with lots of sharp design elements overall.

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 1

It is powered by KTM’s latest LC8 V-twin 1,350 cc engine that churns out a mind-boggling 187.40 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 2

The 1390 Super Duke R is suspended on a WP USD fork at the front with 125mm travel and a WP monoshock at the rear with 140mm of travel. 

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 5

Braking duties are taken care of by a 320mm dual disc setup at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, both from Brembo. 

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 3

The seat height is 834mm, while the ground clearance is 149mm.

 

KTM 1390 Super Duke R 4

The ‘Beast’ weighs 200 kg with fuel and has a tank capacity of 17.5 litres. 

 

 

Also Read: KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures

 

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM calls the 890 Duke R the ultimate middleweight naked or the super scalpel.

 

KTM 890 Duke R 1

At the front, it gets a similar-looking headlight setup as other Duke models in the KTM range, while the rear too does not stray far from it. 

 

KTM 890 Duke R 3

The Duke 890 is powered by an 889cc parallel twin engine, which belts out 119 bhp and 99 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

KTM 890 Duke R 4

Suspension duties here are taken care of by a WP suspension with 140mm of travel at the front and a WP monoshock at the rear with 150mm of travel. 

 

KTM 890 Duke R 5

Stopping power on the 890 comes from the Brembo-sourced 320mm dual-disc at the front and 240mm single disc at the rear. 

 

KTM 890 Duke R 6

The ground clearance is 206mm, while the seat height is identical to the 1390 at 834mm. 

 

KTM 890 Duke R 7

The motorcycle tips the scale at 184 kg with fuel, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 14 litres. 

# KTM India# KTM 890 Duke R# KTM 890 Duke R images# KTM 890 Duke R launched# KTM 890 Duke R pictures# 890 Duke R# KTM 1390 Super Duke R# KTM 1390 Super Duke R images# KTM 1390 Super Duke R pictures# KTM 1390 Super Duke R launched# KTM Bikes in India# KTM big bikes# KTM big bikes launch# KTM Bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of 10 motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 350 EXC-F Enduro and five motocross models
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • KTM India will be launching its big bike range in India on November 14, 2024, along with several motocross models.
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14
  • KTM is expected to launch the 390 Adventure R in India on November 14, after its debut at EICMA 2024
    KTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut

Latest News

  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures
  • The recall affects 52 units of the Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus and Taigun manufactured in late 2023 and early 2024.
    Skoda-Volkswagen India Recalls Slavia, Taigun, Kushaq And Virtus To Address Manufacturing Defect
  • The cat is out of the bag – Jaguar’s much-awaited transition to an all-electric carmaker will begin with this super GT.
    Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
    2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
  • Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeekr to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
    Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake
  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of 10 motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 350 EXC-F Enduro and five motocross models
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved