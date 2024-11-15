KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures

Alongside the launch of the Adventure models, KTM also introduced two high-end Duke motorcycles in India. The flagship bike, the 1390 Super Duke R, is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh, making it the brand’s most powerful and expensive motorcycle on sale in India currently. On the other hand, the 890 Duke R is the entry-level motorcycle in KTM’s big bike lineup for India, priced at Rs 14.50 lakh (both, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be sold through KTM’s official outlets, starting in Bangalore and Pune first and subsequently in other cities.

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

The 1390 Super Duke is KTM’s flagship and most powerful motorcycle in its lineup. In typical KTM fashion, it looks menacing with lots of sharp design elements overall.

It is powered by KTM’s latest LC8 V-twin 1,350 cc engine that churns out a mind-boggling 187.40 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 1390 Super Duke R is suspended on a WP USD fork at the front with 125mm travel and a WP monoshock at the rear with 140mm of travel.

Braking duties are taken care of by a 320mm dual disc setup at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, both from Brembo.

The seat height is 834mm, while the ground clearance is 149mm.

The ‘Beast’ weighs 200 kg with fuel and has a tank capacity of 17.5 litres.

Also Read: KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures

KTM 890 Duke R

KTM calls the 890 Duke R the ultimate middleweight naked or the super scalpel.

At the front, it gets a similar-looking headlight setup as other Duke models in the KTM range, while the rear too does not stray far from it.

The Duke 890 is powered by an 889cc parallel twin engine, which belts out 119 bhp and 99 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties here are taken care of by a WP suspension with 140mm of travel at the front and a WP monoshock at the rear with 150mm of travel.

Stopping power on the 890 comes from the Brembo-sourced 320mm dual-disc at the front and 240mm single disc at the rear.

The ground clearance is 206mm, while the seat height is identical to the 1390 at 834mm.

The motorcycle tips the scale at 184 kg with fuel, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 14 litres.