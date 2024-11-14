KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures

KTM has finally entered the big bike adventure space in India with the launch of the 1290 Super Adventure S and the 890 Adventure R. The former is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh, while the latter will set you back by Rs 15.80 lakh (both, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be retailed through KTM’s stores in Bangalore and Pune first, followed by their availability in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India

KTM 890 Adventure R

The 890 Adventure R is a top-spec middleweight adventure-ready machine.

At the front, it gets the signature KTM LED headlights with boomerang LED DRLs and at the rear too it features an LED taillamp.

It is powered by the 889 cc parallel-twin engine that belts out 103.26 bhp and 100 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

At the front and rear, it gets a WP suspension setup with 240 mm of travel on each side.

Braking duties are managed by 320 mm dual-disc brakes at the front and 260 mm disc at the rear.

It tips the scale at 200 kg kerb and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres.

The seat height is 880mm, while the ground clearance is 263mm.

Priced at Rs 15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R gets into the ring with the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Take a step ahead in the KTM adventure lineup and you will find the 1290 Adventure S model.

The 1290 Adventure S is powered by a 1301 cc V-twin mill producing 157 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle weighs 227 kg (without fuel) and has a fuel tank capacity of 23 litres.

The suspension setup includes a WP semi-active USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 200mm of travel on each end.

Braking duties are managed by 320 mm dual-disc brakes at the front and 267 mm at the rear.

The seat height on the bigger ADV varies from 849 to 869 mm, while the ground clearance is rated to be 223 mm.

The 1290 Adventure S goes up against the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 in the Indian market.