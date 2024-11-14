Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300Kawasaki Z400Suzuki GSX-8R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures

KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 1290 Super Adventure is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh
  • KTM 890 Adventure R is priced at Rs 15.80 lakh
  • To be available in Bangalore and Pune first

KTM has finally entered the big bike adventure space in India with the launch of the 1290 Super Adventure S and the 890 Adventure R. The former is priced at Rs 22.74 lakh, while the latter will set you back by Rs 15.80 lakh (both, ex-showroom). Both motorcycles will be retailed through KTM’s stores in Bangalore and Pune first, followed by their availability in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

 

 

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launched In India

 

KTM 890 Adventure R

KTM 890 Adventure R

The 890 Adventure R is a top-spec middleweight adventure-ready machine. 

KTM 890 Adventure R 6

At the front, it gets the signature KTM LED headlights with boomerang LED DRLs and at the rear too it features an LED taillamp. 

KTM 890 Adventure R

It is powered by the 889 cc parallel-twin engine that belts out 103.26 bhp and 100 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 890 Adventure R 2

At the front and rear, it gets a WP suspension setup with 240 mm of travel on each side. 

KTM 890 Adventure R 3

Braking duties are managed by 320 mm dual-disc brakes at the front and 260 mm disc at the rear. 

KTM 890 Adventure R 4

It tips the scale at 200 kg kerb and has a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres. 

KTM 890 Adventure R 5

The seat height is 880mm, while the ground clearance is 263mm. 

 

Priced at Rs 15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R gets into the ring with the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS.

 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

Take a step ahead in the KTM adventure lineup and you will find the 1290 Adventure S model. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 1

The 1290 Adventure S is powered by a 1301 cc V-twin mill producing 157 bhp and 138 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 2

The motorcycle weighs 227 kg (without fuel) and has a fuel tank capacity of 23 litres. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 4

The suspension setup includes a WP semi-active USD fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 200mm of travel on each end. 

 

Braking duties are managed by 320 mm dual-disc brakes at the front and 267 mm at the rear.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 5

The seat height on the bigger ADV varies from 849 to 869 mm, while the ground clearance is rated to be 223 mm. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S 4 1

The 1290 Adventure S goes up against the likes of the BMW R 1300 GS, and the Ducati Multistrada V4 in the Indian market. 

# KTM India# KTM 1290 Super Adventure S# KTM 1290 Super Adventure S pictures# KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched# KTM 1290 Super Adventure S images# KTM 890 Adventure R# KTM 890 Adventure R pictures# KTM 890 Adventure R launched# KTM 890 Adventure R images# KTM Bikes in India# KTM Bikes# KTM India big bikes# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of 10 motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 350 EXC-F Enduro and five motocross models
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • KTM India will be launching its big bike range in India on November 14, 2024, along with several motocross models.
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14
  • KTM is expected to launch the 390 Adventure R in India on November 14, after its debut at EICMA 2024
    KTM 390 Adventure R Spied In Undisguised Form Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • The motorcycles being listed for launch include the 890 Duke R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 and 890 Adventure, 350 EXC-F enduro and 250 and 450 SX-F motocross bikes
    KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence

Latest News

  • The cat is out of the bag – Jaguar’s much-awaited transition to an all-electric carmaker will begin with this super GT.
    Jaguar’s All-Electric GT Out Testing; Taycan-Rival To Arrive In 2026
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The only notable difference in the updated bike is the new Lime Green/ Ebony/ Blizzard White colour scheme
    2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh
  • Volvo will sell its entire 30 per cent stake in the Chinese EV firm with fellow Geely subsidiary Zeekr to increase its share from 20 to 51 per cent.
    Volvo To Sell Its Stake In Lynk & Co; Zeekr To Acquire Majority Stake
  • Vietnamese EV manufacturer said that it has become the best-selling automaker in its home market in 2024.
    VinFast Sells Over 51,000 EVs In 10 Months in Vietnam; Tops Domestic Sales Charts In October
  • Gets two new paint finishes apart from M Adaptive Suspension as standard. Sees a price hike of over Rs 5.7 lakh.
    Updated BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.90 Lakh
  • The Austrian brand has relaunched its premium motorcycle portfolio with a total of 10 motorcycles that include 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 Super Adventure S, 350 EXC-F Enduro and five motocross models
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Aprilia has expanded its 457 family with the introduction of the Tuono 457 at EICMA -- but just how different is it from the RS 457 already on sale in India? Let’s take a look.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
  • The Mahindra XUV400 registered an adult occupant protection score of 30.38 points and a child occupant protection score of 43 points.
    Mahindra XUV400 Secures 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved