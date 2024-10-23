KTM Super Adventure S Evo Revealed; First KTM To Get An AMT

KTM has unveiled the ADV derivative of its new 1390 Super Duke R, the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo, almost a year after the former's debut. Set to replace the 1290 Super Adventure range, the new 1390 gets the larger and more powerful heart from the 1390 Super Duke R along with a range of new electronics including active rider assistance functions.



The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo gets the sharp and angular design seen on other new KTM Adventure bikes.

The 1390 Super Adventure S Evo retain the sharp and angular looks seen on other KTM ADVs with the main headlamp unit bracketed by boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. The headlamp design is similar to the unit on the new Super Duke R though unlike the twin vertically stacked projectors on the latter, the 1390 Super Adventure features a rectangular light unit up top and a projector unit below. Look closer and you will notice a radar module sitting below the headlamp that enables the bike to offer some active assistance systems.



KTM says that the 1390 gets a stiffer frame to aid in improved dynamics on the track.

Under the skin, KTM says that the 1390 Super Adventure gets an upgraded frame with greater stiffness for improved stability and handling on the track. The bike also gets WP’s latest generation of semi-active suspension with 200 mm of travel at both ends. KTM says that the units adjust damping based on rider inputs and the road's surface whilst riding as well as based on the ride modes. Riders can also get an optional Suspension Pro package offering even more customisability.



The headlamp design is slightly different to the twin projector units on the 1390 Super Duke R.

At the heart of the new 1390 Super Adventure S Evo is the new 1,350 cc - up from the 1290’s 1,301cc - twin-cylinder engine good for 170.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm at 8,000 rpm. While making less power than the 1390 Super Duke R (188 bhp and 145 Nm), the unit retains the cam-shift technology of the latter offering improved rideability at lower RPMs along with greater peak performance at higher RPMs. The big talking point however is the all-new automated manual transmission. The AMT allows riders to either manually shift gears via the foot lever or the handlebar-mounted paddles or ride in full auto mode with the gearbox handling all the shifts.

The 1390 Super Adventure is KTM's first street bike to get an automated manual gearbox

KTM says that the new AMT for now will be exclusive to the 1390 Super Adventure S Evo.



Shifting focus to the electronics, the 1390 Super Adventure gets KTM’s new 8.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. The screen features anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coating for improved readability and can also be operated whilst wearing gloves. The screen offers access to a range of rider functions including the ride modes, connected features and rider assistance functions.

New 8.0-inch touchscreen offers access to a variety of functions from connectivity features to ride modes and adaptive cruise control.

The assistance features include an updated adaptive cruise control system with brake assistance, collision warning and distance warning functions. The system now also includes a stop-and-go function which when activated is capable of bringing the bike to a complete stop by itself and start off based on the vehicle in front.

KTM says that sales of the new 1390 Super Adventure S Evo will commence in global markets from early 2025.