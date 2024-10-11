Login
KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025

KTM joins the likes of Honda, Yamaha and BMW to have its own AMT offering.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 11, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM bring in a second transmission option
  • KTM’s AMT employs a centrifugal clutch
  • KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO likely to feature the AMT first

In 2023, rumours began circulating about KTM’s development of a new semi-automatic transmission. Now, before the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show, KTM has confirmed these rumours by revealing its AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox. This was also showcased earlier in a promo video featuring French enduro rider Johnny Aubert, seen testing a prototype adventure motorcycle equipped with the AMT gearbox at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. 

 

Also Read: KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype

 

KTM AMT Prototype edited carandbike 2

 

With this, KTM joins the bandwagon with other major manufacturers like Yamaha, BMW, and Honda, all have also introduced their own versions of automatic motorcycle transmissions in the past.
 

How KTM’s AMT Works
 

KTM’s AMT system offers riders two modes of operation:
 

  • M Mode (Manual) – This allows the rider to shift gears manually without needing a clutch lever.
  • A Mode (Automatic) – The transmission shifts gears automatically, with no input required from the rider beyond throttle control.

 

To start riding, the process is straightforward. Once the first gear is engaged, the rider can begin movement by simply increasing the throttle. This action raises the engine speed, causing the centrifugal clutch to engage and set the motorcycle in motion, eliminating the need for a traditional clutch operation.

 

The gear layout in KTM’s AMT is a bit different from conventional motorcycle gearboxes. It follows a P-N-1-2-3-4-5-6 sequence, where:

 

  • P (Park) keeps the motorcycle securely stationary using a locking mechanism inside the gearbox, preventing unintended rolling.
  • N (Neutral) disengages the engine from the transmission.

 

Both Park and Neutral can only be activated using the paddle shifter on the handlebar, whether the engine is running or not. Additionally, to engage the first gear, the rider must apply either the front or rear brake, ensuring safety.

 

Also Read: KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles

 

KTM AMT 2

Tech Behind KTM's AMT
 

The AMT’s shifting mechanism is electronically controlled via an ECU (Engine Control Unit) and a Transmission Control Unit. Gear changes are managed by an electromechanical shift actuator, which rotates the shift drum, responsible for gear selection. Moreover, KTM claims that the shifts occur in just 50 milliseconds, comparable to a high-performance manual transmission using KTM’s Quickshifter+.
 

For riders who prefer more control, the M Mode allows them to shift manually using either a traditional gear lever located on the left side of the engine or a paddle shifter on the handlebar. The AMT system is designed to work in tandem with KTM’s various Ride Modes, allowing the rider to customise both transmission and engine behaviour for different riding conditions.
 

Availability
 

Currently, KTM has not provided details on which models will be getting the AMT transmission. This transmission was employed on the 1390 Super Adventure and the Austrian brand will likely offer its AMT in this segment. However, KTM is gearing up to pull the wraps of a series of motorcycles at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, where more motorcycles with this transmission could be showcased. 

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!

# KTM# KTM AMT# KTM Automated Manual Transmission# Automated Manual Transmission# KTM Bikes# AMT Bikes# AMT technology# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
