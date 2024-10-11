KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025

In 2023, rumours began circulating about KTM’s development of a new semi-automatic transmission. Now, before the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show, KTM has confirmed these rumours by revealing its AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) gearbox. This was also showcased earlier in a promo video featuring French enduro rider Johnny Aubert, seen testing a prototype adventure motorcycle equipped with the AMT gearbox at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

With this, KTM joins the bandwagon with other major manufacturers like Yamaha, BMW, and Honda, all have also introduced their own versions of automatic motorcycle transmissions in the past.



How KTM’s AMT Works



KTM’s AMT system offers riders two modes of operation:



M Mode (Manual) – This allows the rider to shift gears manually without needing a clutch lever.

A Mode (Automatic) – The transmission shifts gears automatically, with no input required from the rider beyond throttle control.

To start riding, the process is straightforward. Once the first gear is engaged, the rider can begin movement by simply increasing the throttle. This action raises the engine speed, causing the centrifugal clutch to engage and set the motorcycle in motion, eliminating the need for a traditional clutch operation.

The gear layout in KTM’s AMT is a bit different from conventional motorcycle gearboxes. It follows a P-N-1-2-3-4-5-6 sequence, where:

P (Park) keeps the motorcycle securely stationary using a locking mechanism inside the gearbox, preventing unintended rolling.

N (Neutral) disengages the engine from the transmission.

Both Park and Neutral can only be activated using the paddle shifter on the handlebar, whether the engine is running or not. Additionally, to engage the first gear, the rider must apply either the front or rear brake, ensuring safety.

Tech Behind KTM's AMT



The AMT’s shifting mechanism is electronically controlled via an ECU (Engine Control Unit) and a Transmission Control Unit. Gear changes are managed by an electromechanical shift actuator, which rotates the shift drum, responsible for gear selection. Moreover, KTM claims that the shifts occur in just 50 milliseconds, comparable to a high-performance manual transmission using KTM’s Quickshifter+.



For riders who prefer more control, the M Mode allows them to shift manually using either a traditional gear lever located on the left side of the engine or a paddle shifter on the handlebar. The AMT system is designed to work in tandem with KTM’s various Ride Modes, allowing the rider to customise both transmission and engine behaviour for different riding conditions.



Availability



Currently, KTM has not provided details on which models will be getting the AMT transmission. This transmission was employed on the 1390 Super Adventure and the Austrian brand will likely offer its AMT in this segment. However, KTM is gearing up to pull the wraps of a series of motorcycles at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, where more motorcycles with this transmission could be showcased.