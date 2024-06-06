Login
KTM Teases New AMT Gearbox Prototype

All details of the new automatic manual transmission will be revealed on 24th September
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on June 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • KTM reveals new AMT prototype
  • Likely to be introduced in the upcoming 1390 Adventure
  • All details to be revealed on 24th September

After Honda and BMW Motorrad, it seems that Team Orange is also following the trend towards automatic transmission for its motorcycles. Austrian two-wheeler brand, KTM, has revealed its new AMT prototype which made its debut at the Erzbergrodeo 2024 held last weekend. By enrolling in the Iron Road Prologue category, which is reserved for twin-cylinder motorcycles, the AMT prototype is likely based on the upcoming 1390 Adventure.

 

KTM AMT Prototype edited carandbike 2
 

Now KTM will only be revealing details of the new AMT prototype on 24th September, however, looking at the teaser video of the prototype piloted by two-time World Enduro Champion Johnny Aubert, reveals information on the new technology. First up, the clutch lever has been given a miss, while the shift lever by the left foot continues to be present. In addition to that, there are switches on the left grip of the handlebar, suggesting it to be shift buttons for changing cogs.

 

Also Read: KTM 990 RC R Sportbike Prototype Revealed; Launch In 2025

 

Going by how Honda’s DCT works, KTM’s AMT system operates differently with electrical actuators to change gears instead of a dual-clutch system in a DCT. The automatic manual transmission will have a centrifugal clutch that will allow the rider to bring the motorcycle to a halt while the gear is engaged, and the same would be the case at the time of pulling off. While Honda’s DCT provides the rider with the option to manually shift gears via the buttons or let the transmission system automatically change the cogs, an AMT system additionally allows the rider to manually change gears via the gear lever.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025

 

While there’s still a while before KTM reveals the details of the new AMT system, it is clear that the Austrian bike maker surely believes in the tech they have come up with by confidently plonking the prototype in the Erzbergrodeo event which is known to be one of the most extreme hard enduro events in the world.

