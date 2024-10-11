KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles

Hot on the heels of announcing its first-ever automated manual transmission (AMT), KTM has now revealed two new touchscreen TFT dashboards with radical updates that will be further complemented by revised handlebar controls and a new connectivity system.

Two new screens: H88 (Horizontal) and V80 (Vertical).

The upcoming TFT displays will be offered in two formats: a vertical V80 8-inch display and a horizontal H88 8.8-inch screen, both touchscreen units with 1280 x 720 pixels high resolution. The new screens are claimed to offer improved visibility by reducing glare, reflections, and fingerprints while also supporting 2,56,000 colours, a significant leap from the previous 65,000.

The H88 is a horizontal 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

KTM says that it has integrated ‘inductive touchscreen technology’ into its new dashboards. This allows riders to operate the screen with riding gloves or facing wet weather conditions. The touchscreen is equipped with virtual buttons, eliminating the need for additional physical switches. Riders can control features like heated grips, rider-heated seats and fog lights, depending on the motorcycle, through these virtual controls.

The new TFT dashboard will also offer a customisable user interface, including a split-screen option with five layout configurations. Riders can choose which information to display on their home screen, with options for adaptive cruise control, map navigation, telemetry data, music controls, or basic day-to-day details.

Apart from the new screens, KTM has revamped the handlebar switchgear.

In addition to the updated display, KTM has revamped the handlebar switchgear. The new design includes a dedicated button for selecting ride modes, a 5-way joystick for navigating the interface, dedicated controls for cruise control, and the AMT feature on applicable models. Another vital feature of the new system is the integrated offline map navigation, which allows riders to access real-time navigation without needing to sync their phone.

The V80 is a vertical 8-inch touchscreen display.

The new TFT display also introduces KTM’s updated Computer Control Unit (CCU), which offers 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM, running on the Android Automotive operating system. The CCU provides connectivity with GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi devices.

These all-new TFT dashboards will initially be rolled out on KTM’s premium 2025 models, with plans to expand their availability and other options in the following years. More details are expected at the 2024 EICMA show.