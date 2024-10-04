Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled

It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled
  • Powered by the same motor from the KTM 790 Duke
  • Receive mild styling updates

Following the global launch of the new Svartpilen 801 earlier this year, Husqvarna has taken the wraps off the 2025 Vitpilen 801 unveiling its sculpted roadster sibling. For 2025, the motorcycle gets subtle yet notable design updates that have made the Vitpilen 801 more appealing and desirable, as well as some mechanical upgrades.


Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled carandbike edited 4

 

Starting with the design, compared to the scrambler-styled Svartpilen 801, the Vitpilen 801 features a revised front end. Everything from the LED headlamp,  radiator shrouds and some portion of the bodywork is new. The riding triangle is more aggressive and committed compared to the Svartpilen 801. Underneath, the Vitpilen 801 is built around a steel chassis and is suspended by an adjustable USD and monoshock setup, from WP Apex. Braking duties are handled by a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with Michelin Road 6 tyres.

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect


Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled carandbike edited 2

 

For the powertrain, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 is powered by a 799 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that is borrowed from the KTM 790 Duke and also does duty on the Svartpilen 801. The motor is rated to produce a peak power output of 105 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 87 Nm at 8,000 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets ride modes, cornering traction control, and dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode. 

 

Also Read: Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?

Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 unveiled carandbike edited 3

Once launched, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 will rival the Triumph Street Triple R, KTM 890 Duke and Kawasaki Z900.

 

# Husqvarna Vitpilen 801# Husqvarna# Husqvarna Motorcycles# Svartpilen 801# Bikes# carandbike daily# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The limited-period offer brings an additional three-year extended warranty to the standard two-year warranty on the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.
    KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India
  • The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has been around in India for four years now, and it is set to get updates same as ones on the 2024 Vitpilen 250.
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 India Launch Soon
  • Based on the KTM 890 Duke’s platform, the motorcycle will be revealed on March 5th
    Upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 Teased Before Unveil
  • Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?
    Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
  • Replacing the outgoing Svartpilen 250, the Svartpilen 401 is bigger, brasher, more powered and better equipped, making it a true scrambler. Read on to find out how in this first ride review
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect

Latest Reviews

  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
    New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled
  • The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
    Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Popular Husqvarna Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved