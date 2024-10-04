New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled

Following the global launch of the new Svartpilen 801 earlier this year, Husqvarna has taken the wraps off the 2025 Vitpilen 801 unveiling its sculpted roadster sibling. For 2025, the motorcycle gets subtle yet notable design updates that have made the Vitpilen 801 more appealing and desirable, as well as some mechanical upgrades.





Starting with the design, compared to the scrambler-styled Svartpilen 801, the Vitpilen 801 features a revised front end. Everything from the LED headlamp, radiator shrouds and some portion of the bodywork is new. The riding triangle is more aggressive and committed compared to the Svartpilen 801. Underneath, the Vitpilen 801 is built around a steel chassis and is suspended by an adjustable USD and monoshock setup, from WP Apex. Braking duties are handled by a twin-disc setup at the front and a single disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with Michelin Road 6 tyres.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect





For the powertrain, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 is powered by a 799 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill that is borrowed from the KTM 790 Duke and also does duty on the Svartpilen 801. The motor is rated to produce a peak power output of 105 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 87 Nm at 8,000 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets ride modes, cornering traction control, and dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode.

Also Read: Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?

Once launched, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 will rival the Triumph Street Triple R, KTM 890 Duke and Kawasaki Z900.