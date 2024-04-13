Login
KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get 5 Years Extended Warranty For Free In India

The limited-period offer brings an additional three-year extended warranty to the standard two-year warranty on the KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The KTM and Husqvarna bikes now get three years of extended warranty, in addition to the standard warranty.
  • There’s also one year of roadside assistance for all KTM and Husqvarna owners.
  • The new warranty coverage is available for a limited period.

KTM India has announced its motorcycles under the KTM and Husqvarna brands will now come with a five-year warranty starting on April 1, 2024. The limited-period offer brings an additional three-year extended warranty to the standard two-year warranty on the motorcycles and will be available for new buyers at no extra cost. In addition to the longer warranty, the bike maker is also offering one year of roadside assistance for free.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer

 

 

Speaking about the new warranty plan, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto, said, "At KTM, we are committed to ensuring a premium ownership experience for our customers. It's about giving all KTM and Husqvarna owners the confidence to explore, push boundaries, and chase adventure without a single worry. We believe KTM owners deserve not just the most exhilarating machines on the market but also a hassle-free ownership experience that helps them get the best out of their KTMs.”

 

 

Under the new warranty plan, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles get coverage for five years or 45,000 km, whichever is first. KTM says the warranty coverage offers wider coverage over components and repairs. It also lowers the repair and labour costs involved with the vehicles. Meanwhile, the one-year roadside assistance (RSA) offers 24x7 coverage, safe towing, flat tyre assistance, and on-site repair. 

 

Also Read: No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

 

The extended warranty programme is available for a limited period, so check with your local dealer to get the best deal. The KTM range starts with the 125 Duke, going up to the 390 Adventure. Meanwhile, Husqvarna recently revamped its lineup in India and now retails the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401 motorcycles. 

 

