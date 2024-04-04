Login
No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was launched equipped with imported Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres which was one of its main highlights
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Svartpilen 401 to come with Apollo Tramplr XR tyres
  • Was initially equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs
  • No revision in the price tag

On a motorcycle, the two rubber contact patches are what keep you smiling inside that helmet. Tyres, we mean. It is what makes all the difference in how effectively one can put the power down, lean into a corner or shed speed on the application of the brakes. When we rode the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, we were very happy with the grip levels and overall performance offered by the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. And despite the reduced electronics package compared to the 390 Duke which the Svartpilen 401 is based on, the Pirelli tyres were one of the main highlights for the Husqvarna.


Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Review: In Pictures

It has been reported that the units of the Svartpilen 401 arriving at the authorised KTM/Husqvarna dealerships are equipped with Apollo tyres instead of the Pirellis. It seems that due to the ban on the import of tyres as per the regulations set by the government, Husqvarna had to alternatively opt for locally manufactured Tramplr XR tyres from Apollo. 


Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 India Launch Soon

Now, the Tramplr XRs are on-off tyres that aren’t poor in terms of performance or grip, but they are not as equivalent as the Pirellis either. And to add to the disappointment, Husqvarna hasn’t revised the prices of the Svartpilen 401 which continues to retail at Rs 2.92 lakh ex-showroom, after equipping the motorcycle with Apollo tyres. 

 

Also Read: Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?

Similarly, the same can turn out to be the case for other motorcycles in the segment like the KTM 390 Duke which comes equipped with Metzeler tyres. It will be a matter of time to know what happens in the case of the KTM and which tyre alternative will be offered. 

