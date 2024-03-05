Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 India Launch Soon

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 along with the Vitpilen 250 were launched in India four years ago and the former is now set to be re-launched in India with updates same as the ones on the new-generation KTM 250 Duke. We say re-launched because the Husqvarna India website currently lists only the Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 250, on sale in India, both of them were launched in January 2024.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review

The 2024 Svartpilen launch is also confirmed because the type-approval documents for the motorcycle have been revealed and that means the motorcycle is now homologated in India. The motorcycle is likely to carry over the design from its elder sibling, the Svartpilen 401, and yes, the design will be unique, as is the case with Husqvarna motorcycles.

(Photo Credit: Rushlane)

Also Read: Opinion: Can Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name?

The 2024 Svartpilen 250 will get the same 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled SOHC engine from the KTM 250 Duke and the Vitpilen 250, making 31 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. Other riding aids include supermoto ABS and ride-by-wire. Like the Vitpilen 250, the Svartpilen 250 will feature a 5-inch LCD instrument console along with a Type-C charging port.

Also Read: 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 250 Launched In India

Expect the motorcycle to have similar cycle parts such as brakes, suspension and wheels as the Vitpilen 250. Currently, the Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect that the Svartpilen to carry similar pricing. To wit, the KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom).