Husqvarna Launches 2024 Editions Of The Svartpilen 401 And Vitpilen 250 In India
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- Svartpilen 401 gets an all-new 398.6cc motor and a brand-new chassis
- Svartpilen 401 gets WP Apex suspension, new TFT display and more
- Vitpilen 250 receives a new chassis, updated WP Apex suspension and more
If you are a fan of the sculpted modern-retro styling of Husqvarna motorcycles, there’s good news in store for you. The company has taken the wraps off the 2024 edition of the all-new Svartpilen 401 which has been now officially launched in India and also the Vitpilen 250 which has received some serious updates.
Starting with the Svartpilen 401, the motorcycle now has larger proportions while the rugged sculpted looks have been preserved. The bike features a large round LED headlamp with an LED DRL bezel. Design-wise, the motorcycle receives new side panels and a petite windscreen at the front. Like the KTM 390 Duke which it is based on, the motorcycle is built around a new trellis frame, gets an underbelly exhaust and a new tyre hugger. On the feature front, the Svartpilen 401 gets a ride-by-wire, traction control, Supermoto ABS, a brand-new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.
Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 To Be Launched In India Soon
Coming to the mechanicals, the Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 398.6cc single-pot liquid-cooled mill that registers 46 bhp and 39 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The 2024 Svartpilen 401 is suspended by a WP Apex USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both adjustable. Meanwhile, braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on a 17-inch wire spoke wheel shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear Pirelli block pattern tyres.
Moving to the retro-styled cafe racer, Vitpilen 250, for the 2024 edition the motorcycle has received several updates. This one too has slightly larger proportions and design updates overall. The side panels, front fender, single-piece seat, copper-bronze finish on the engine and fuel filler cap are all-new. On the feature front, the bike gets a new 5-inch LCD, traction control, ride-by-wire, Quickshifter+, switchable ABS and a C-type charging port.
Also Read: Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
For the powertrain, the Vitpilen 250 comes with a 249.5cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 30.47 bhp and 25 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Featuring a new chassis, the ground clearance has increased by 25 mm to 177mm. The seat is set at 820mm which is now more accessible, while the pillion seat is also set at 877mm. Lastly, the fuel tank capacity has gone up from 9.5-litres to 13.5-litres. The Kerb weight of the motorcycle stands at 163.8 kg.
The Vitpilen 250 is suspended by a 43mm WP Apex big piston front fork setup and monoshock at the rear. Braking is done by a 320mm disc at the front with sintered pads and a 240mm disc at the rear.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17754 second ago
The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
-2098 second ago
The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday
13 hours ago
Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
14 hours ago
The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
14 hours ago
The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
17 hours ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
18 hours ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
19 hours ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
1 day ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
1 day ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
21 days ago
Reports suggest that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be launched in India in the coming months.
1 month ago
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.
1 year ago
The Svartpilen 250 is now available in Black Blue Moonshine while the Vitpilen is now available in Ceramic White.
2 years ago
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is still not offered on sale in India, but as latest spy shots suggest, the model seems set for a significant update.
2 years ago
Here are the top 5 rivals of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250.