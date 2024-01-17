Husqvarna Launches 2024 Editions Of The Svartpilen 401 And Vitpilen 250 In India

If you are a fan of the sculpted modern-retro styling of Husqvarna motorcycles, there’s good news in store for you. The company has taken the wraps off the 2024 edition of the all-new Svartpilen 401 which has been now officially launched in India and also the Vitpilen 250 which has received some serious updates.

Starting with the Svartpilen 401, the motorcycle now has larger proportions while the rugged sculpted looks have been preserved. The bike features a large round LED headlamp with an LED DRL bezel. Design-wise, the motorcycle receives new side panels and a petite windscreen at the front. Like the KTM 390 Duke which it is based on, the motorcycle is built around a new trellis frame, gets an underbelly exhaust and a new tyre hugger. On the feature front, the Svartpilen 401 gets a ride-by-wire, traction control, Supermoto ABS, a brand-new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Coming to the mechanicals, the Svartpilen 401 is powered by a 398.6cc single-pot liquid-cooled mill that registers 46 bhp and 39 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The 2024 Svartpilen 401 is suspended by a WP Apex USD fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both adjustable. Meanwhile, braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on a 17-inch wire spoke wheel shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear Pirelli block pattern tyres.





Moving to the retro-styled cafe racer, Vitpilen 250, for the 2024 edition the motorcycle has received several updates. This one too has slightly larger proportions and design updates overall. The side panels, front fender, single-piece seat, copper-bronze finish on the engine and fuel filler cap are all-new. On the feature front, the bike gets a new 5-inch LCD, traction control, ride-by-wire, Quickshifter+, switchable ABS and a C-type charging port.



For the powertrain, the Vitpilen 250 comes with a 249.5cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 30.47 bhp and 25 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Featuring a new chassis, the ground clearance has increased by 25 mm to 177mm. The seat is set at 820mm which is now more accessible, while the pillion seat is also set at 877mm. Lastly, the fuel tank capacity has gone up from 9.5-litres to 13.5-litres. The Kerb weight of the motorcycle stands at 163.8 kg.

The Vitpilen 250 is suspended by a 43mm WP Apex big piston front fork setup and monoshock at the rear. Braking is done by a 320mm disc at the front with sintered pads and a 240mm disc at the rear.