Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 To Be Launched In India Soon
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to be launched in India soon
- Likely to get updated engine & parts from new-gen KTM 390 Duke
- Unofficial bookings open at KTM dealerships
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spied testing in India numerous times. The rumours of Husqvarna launching the 401 bikes in India have been going on for quite a few years now, but so far, the KTM-owned company has only launched the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, based on the KTM 250 Duke, in 2020.
Also Read: New-Gen KTM 390 Duke Review
Expect the Svartpilen 401 to be based on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke, which was launched in India a few months ago. This means that the Svartpilen 401 gets the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with completely new internals. The motorcycle makes 45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There will be a 6-speed gearbox, but Husqvarna may give the bi-directional quickshifter a miss to keep costs in check.
Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spied Testing In India
The design is likely to stay similar to the Svartpilen 250, which is neo-retro scrambler, with edgy panels and sharp bodywork. The Svartpilen is likely to get a bunch of features, similar to the new-gen 390 Duke, such as – ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, adjustable suspension, and traction control.
(image credit: Zigwheels)
Also Read: Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spied Testing In India
The new-gen KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs.3.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the Husky to be priced at a slight premium, of Rs. 20,000-30,000. Reports also suggest that unofficial bookings have begun for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at KTM dealerships by paying Rs. 5,000. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and the Yezdi Scrambler. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in the coming months.
Source: Bikewale
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19761 second ago
The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.
-17741 second ago
Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.
-17530 second ago
In 2023, the British luxury brand unveiled a lineup of one-of-a-kind vehicles, each distinctive and inimitable.
-15484 second ago
The Kratos R currently retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the more affordable Urban trim can be had for Rs 20,000 less
-12991 second ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.
-10716 second ago
A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
-7636 second ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
-7206 second ago
The latest study noted the amount of defect-related issues reported in new vehicles is higher than observed in previous years
-2962 second ago
New details emerge of the upcoming XUV300 facelift with spy shots revealing the interior of the updated SUV.
-684 second ago
The EVs are taking over slowly but steadily as we saw in the year gone by
4 days ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.
KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto
The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.
2 months ago
The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets few minor updates to its tech for 2024 along with a new colour option.