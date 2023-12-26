Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to be launched in India soon

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spied testing in India numerous times. The rumours of Husqvarna launching the 401 bikes in India have been going on for quite a few years now, but so far, the KTM-owned company has only launched the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250, based on the KTM 250 Duke, in 2020.

Expect the Svartpilen 401 to be based on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke, which was launched in India a few months ago. This means that the Svartpilen 401 gets the 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with completely new internals. The motorcycle makes 45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. There will be a 6-speed gearbox, but Husqvarna may give the bi-directional quickshifter a miss to keep costs in check.

The design is likely to stay similar to the Svartpilen 250, which is neo-retro scrambler, with edgy panels and sharp bodywork. The Svartpilen is likely to get a bunch of features, similar to the new-gen 390 Duke, such as – ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, adjustable suspension, and traction control.

The new-gen KTM 390 Duke is priced at Rs.3.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the Husky to be priced at a slight premium, of Rs. 20,000-30,000. Reports also suggest that unofficial bookings have begun for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 at KTM dealerships by paying Rs. 5,000. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Royal Enfield Scram 411 and the Yezdi Scrambler. We expect the motorcycle to be launched in India in the coming months.

