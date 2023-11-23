Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set for an upgrade as the 2024 version of the motorcycle was recently spotted testing in Pune. Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 are made in India and sold domestically as well as in international markets, and it appears that the bikes are set to get a comprehensive upgrade based on the new KTM 250 Duke introduced globally earlier this year.



Husqvarna is part of the KTM AG family and its motorcycles share underpinnings with KTM machines. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is no different and will get several upgrades that were introduced on the 250 Duke. This will be a mid-lifecycle update for the Vitpilen 250. The test mule shows an updated headlight cover, new alloy wheels and a redesigned tail section to accommodate the number plate, instead of it being on the rear mudguard. Expect to see new colour options on the updated bike.



The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 will also come with tech and mechanical upgrades identical to the KTM offering. This is likely to include a larger airbox, redesigned cylinder head and even ride-by-wire. The updated bike use the 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the new 250 Duke tuned for 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. Even the exhaust unit on the Vitpilen 250 test mule is identical to the one seen on the 250 Duke.



The test mule further confirms a side-mounted rear monoshock, which should mean revisions to the chassis as well. The front continues to get USD front forks. Visually, the model showcases a restyled fuel tank, which could grow larger from 11 litres to 13 litres. The updates will also extend to the digital instrument console that’s expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB Type-C charging port.



The new Husqvarna Vitipilen 250 will be more expensive than the current version and is expected to make its global debut sometime next year. Expect these changes to extend to the Svartpilen 250 as well in terms of performance, styling and tech.



Husqvarna has also begun development of the new Svartpilen and Vitpilen 401, which will feature hardware from the new KTM 390 Duke. This will include the newly-developed 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, adjustable suspension, offset rear monoshock, new calipers, revised digital console, new electronic aids and more.

