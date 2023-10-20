2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 Revealed; Gets New Tech Updates

The Husqvarna Norden 901 ADV gets subtle upgrades for the new model year in terms of technology, features, and new colours. To begin with, the lean-sensitive traction control has now been revised to offer 10 levels of rear wheel slip instead of the earlier 9. This can be engaged only when the optional explorer riding mode on the motorcycle is selected. Husqvarna say that this will help newer riders feel safer and more comfortable while out off-roading while experienced riders have more options to control rear wheel slip and find a traction spot according to their skills.

Other additions include a USB port on the left side of the instrument console, a new exhaust that meets Euro 5 emission regulations and hazard lamps. The last update includes a new grey and yellow graphics option, which is in line with its retro-themed look and design.

The Norden 901 continues to get the KTM 890 Adventure’s LC8c engine which is an 899 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled unit making 103 bhp and 100 Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. In terms of suspension, the ADV gets 43 mm WP Apex USD (220 mm travel) and a WP Apex monoshock (215 mm travel). The bike gets a Bosch 9.1 MP ABS, which includes cornering ABS with off-road mode. There are four riding modes on offer along with ride-by-wire throttle.

The motorcycle will be launched globally in January 2024, and we expect a small bump in prices. And no, it is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.