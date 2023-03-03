2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition Unveiled

Husqvarna has added a new variant to its Norden 901 adventure bike family, with the Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition. While it’s based on the standard Norden 901, the Expedition gets updated suspension, and a lot of standard accessories to make it more travel-friendly straight out of the showroom. In way of kit, the Norden 901 Expedition gets upgraded fully-adjustable suspension with more travel, pre-fitted luggage, a taller windscreen and a centrestand fitted as standard.

The 2023 Husqvarna Norden 901 Expedition benefits from updated suspension, better wind protection and standard soft luggage.

The Norden 901 Expedition now gets fully adjustable WP EXPLOR units with 240 mm of travel at both ends, up from 220 mm front travel and 215 mm rear suspension travel on the standard model. Along with the taller windscreen, the Norden 901 Expedition also gets heated grips and seat as standard. The bike comes with soft luggage, with 36 litres of storage, and the Expedition also gets a new paint job to make it look slightly different and more appealing than the standard Norden 901.

The engine remains the same 889 cc, LC8 parallel-twin engine as is its output with 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 6,500 rpm. There are four riding modes on offer, with Street, Rain, Off-Road and Explorer, as well as switchable ABS for off-road use. The Explorer mode is a fully customisable mode where the rider can individually tailor traction control, throttle response, peak power output and ABS preferences. There’s cornering traction control system as well with nine levels of intervention.

The Husqvarna Norden 901, or the Norden 901 Expedition pictured above, is unlikely to be launched in India.

Husqvarna may be KTM's sister brand, and small displacement models are offered on sale in India. But like KTM's big bike plans, the Norden 901 is unlikely to be offered on sale anytime soon in India. For the near future, KTM India, and in turn, Husqvarna, will likely focus on small displacement single-cylinder models for the India market.